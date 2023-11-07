Service stations powered by the kinetic energy of cars: the first experiment in the world on Italian motorways begins

ROME – Light up a service station or operate a toll booth on the motorway thanks to the passage of vehicles. These, and more, are the results that can be obtained thanks to the “Kinetic energy harvesting from vehicles” (Kehv) project. It is the first experiment in the world on the motorway which involves the use of a technological platform capable of transforming the kinetic energy of decelerating vehicles into electrical energy.

This technology was developed by Movyon, the research and innovation center of the Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi) group, a leader in the development and integration of advanced Intelligent transport systems and infrastructure monitoring solutions.

The tests started on A1 in the Arno Est service area, in Tuscany, and will continue in the coming months also with testing in a payment lane with the aim of creating a platform integrated with the main management and monitoring systems of the motorway infrastructure, which is capable of producing clean energy.

According to initial estimates, with the average daily passage of nine thousand vehicles, with a single module it will be possible to produce 30 Megawatt hours per year equal to a reduction of 11 tonnes of CO2. In a motorway barrier like Florence West, for example, electricity consumption is approximately 60 MWh/year and thanks to the installation of two systems it will therefore be possible to eliminate the station’s energy needs.

The Kehv project is based on the Lybra system developed by the startup 20energy, in which a vehicle passing over the module activates an electromechanical generator. The electrical energy then becomes available via an electronic converter which allows it to be connected to the grid. Just to give another example, in a service area, the energy produced could be used to power lighting, signage and even for electric vehicle charging generators.

In the case of the payment station, the energy generated can be used by the toll booth system (pay stations, barriers and lighting). The estimates developed by Movyon for the Milan North and Milan South barriers, with an average daily traffic of around 8,000 heavy vehicles and 63,000 light vehicles, indicate that the plants could reach an annual production for each of the two stations of over 200 MWh, with a saving of 70 tons of CO2/year.

Subsequently, in the second phase of the project, other installations are planned on the managed network. The experimentation is part of the projects developed by the Group on innovation and sustainability, part of the broader “Mercury Smart Sustainable Mobility” program, Aspi’s plan for the creation of a large unitary and coordinated hub for technological innovation. The objective is to guarantee safer infrastructures and to participate in the revolution that decarbonisation, digitalisation and new transport services are bringing to mobility.

Through these technological innovations, Aspi aims to increase self-consumption of electricity from renewable sources, to reduce the carbon footprint and increase the energy resilience of the motorway infrastructure.

