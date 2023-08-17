Servini will ask that the Buenos Aires elections be split from the national ones or be held in separate schools

After severe questioning of the operation of the electronic voting system that generated long lines and long delays at the polling stations Buenos aires citythe federal judge with electoral jurisdiction Maria Servini will make a judicial presentation so that the Buenos Aires elections are held on a day other than October 22 when the national elections are scheduledor failing that, that citizens attend on that same date to different tables to vote for each category.

The magistrate is collecting information on the failures in about 250 electronic machines out of 7300 that had been installed in the voting centers, reported the news agency THAT.

Judge Servini on electronic voting: “The degree of improvisation is worrying”

The Electoral Management Institute, which is the City body that organized the elections, minimized irregularities and reported that there were 111 machines with problems, and not 250 as denounced by the Electoral Justice.

Las main flaws were registered in the electronic ticket printing with the information of the vote in each one of the categories.

Federal judge María Servini.

Without going any further, the presidential candidate of Together for Change Patricia Bullrich it took 20 minutes to be able to make his vote effective, after many attempts.

Servini does not want the concurrent voting system to be repeated

For the judge, the concurrent voting system showed clear inconsistencies and therefore should not be repeated, or at least should be redesigned to avoid the problems that arose last Sunday, when in the City of Buenos Aires voting ended in some establishments after 7:30 p.m., despite the fact that the scheduled end time was at 6:00 p.m.

A postcard of that day was that of long queues of people who waited up to two hours to vote at the polling station.

The CNE, concerned about the problems with electronic voting: “They should not interrupt the national vote”

Even as many electronic voting machines were not working properly, the authorities told many people to go home and return to school after a while to vote.

electronic vote.

The elections in CABA

Last April, the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta announced that “concurrent” elections would be organized on the same dates as the national elections, but with an electronic voting mechanism.

This division was interpreted as a political favor to the senator Martin Lousteau in the internal against Jorge Macriwho despite this ended up prevailing in the PASO last Sunday over the radical.

