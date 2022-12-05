Musician and children’s author Bob Mcgrath, best known for his role as neighbor Johnson on “Sesame Street,” died today at the age of 90. Pictured is Bob McGrath at the 11th Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani’s 42nd Street on May 29, 2013 in New York City. (Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Musician and children’s author Bob Mcgrath, best known for his role as neighbor Johnson on “Sesame Street,” died today at the age of 90.

The Associated Press reported that Bob McGrath’s family posted a message on his Facebook page saying: “The McGrath family has sad news to announce. Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away peacefully at home today. Be by your side.”

He is survived by his wife Ann Logan Sperry and their five children.

Sesame Workshop, the Sesame Street nonprofit educational organization, also tweeted tonight that they “mourn the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.” member”.

“We will be forever grateful for his passionate and creative contributions to Sesame Street over the years, and honored that he shared so much of his life with us.”

When “Sesame Street” premiered in 1969, Bob McGrath was one of the show’s founding cast members, playing friendly neighbor Bob Johnson. He last appeared on the show in 2017.

Raised in Illinois, he studied music at the University of Michigan and the Manhattan School of Music.

Bob McGrath was also a singer on the show “Sing Along With Mitch” in the 1960s, while also developing a successful singing career overseas in Japan.

