ROME – If the problem of electric cars lies in the charging points, someone will have to think of a solution. For some time Enel X Way has been at the forefront of this front and now through “Set & Charge” it adds an additional offer for companies and commercial establishments, such as hotels and restaurants, which want to install charging columns in their parking areas in favor of their customers and third parties, thus increasing the visibility of their business and being able to directly receive a profit from the top-ups made.

A solution that therefore creates a virtuous circle thanks to which companies are able to manage one or more charging infrastructures and can achieve an economic benefit, electric vehicle owners have more and more options at hand to recharge their electric vehicle , all while the country sees the growth of the charging infrastructure network.

Specifically, with Set & Charg, Enel X Way Italia offers companies the purchase – even in installments – of one or more recharging infrastructures from the available catalog, together with the management software. If companies intend to make the top-up service available to the public, they will be able to customize the price, monitoring the performance of the service and managing the related collections. The new charging areas will be signaled to motorists on the special Enel X Way app with the result of offering further visibility opportunities to the business of the companies involved.

“With Set & Charge, we not only provide a simple and intuitive service that will allow companies to generate recurring revenues and build customer loyalty – explains Federico Caleno, Head of Enel X Way Italia – but we also aim to expand the national recharge network and therefore to increasingly incentivize the development of electric mobility in the country, in line with the environmental sustainability objectives that have always been the basis of our commercial actions “. (fp)