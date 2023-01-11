Original title: Seven films gathered in the Spring Festival file (theme)

Rich types, many audience choices (subtitle)

Qilu Evening News reporter Song said

With the announcement of the movie “Chinese Ping Pong: The Jedi Counterattack” on the first day of the Lunar New Year, the current layout of the movie Spring Festival in 2023 is initially determined. This year’s Spring Festival will have seven new films, including five live-action films and two animated films. These seven films are diverse in genre, covering science fiction, suspense, costume, comedy, animation, sports and other themes. The main creators and cast Powerful, Andy Lau, Wu Jing, Tony Leung and many other stars will appear on the big screen during the Spring Festival. The 2023 “New Year’s Movie List” continues to heat up, which makes people look forward to the box office performance of the Spring Festival stalls.

“New Year Movie List” has a strong lineup

The seven new films in the Spring Festival file are “The Wandering Earth 2”, “No Name”, “Man Jianghong”, “Bear Infested·Bear Core”, “Deep Sea”, “Exchanging Life”, “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack”, in terms of genre, they range from science fiction films From “The Wandering Earth 2” to the comedy “Exchanging Lives”, to the suspense film “Man Jianghong”, the cartoon “Deep Sea”, etc., diverse and rich films will attract different audiences to enter the theater to watch movies.

The movie “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack”, which is scheduled for the first day of the new year, is directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei, starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, Xu Weizhou, Duan Bowen, etc., and Wu Jing joined in surprise. The film is adapted from a real story, and the prototype of Cai Xinhua played by Deng Chao is Cai Zhenhua. Director Yu Baimei believes that the film shows the courage to face failure.

“The Wandering Earth 2”, also participated by Wu Jing, is the first film to announce its entry into the Spring Festival. This film can be regarded as the prequel of “The Wandering Earth”, and will reveal the background of the “Wandering Earth Project”. The film will adopt a “dual hero model”, starring Wu Jing and Andy Lau. According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, “The Wandering Earth 2” currently ranks first in the number of viewers wanting to watch during the Spring Festival, and it is regarded as a big hit in this year’s Spring Festival. The previous work “The Wandering Earth” was released in the Spring Festival of 2019, and won a box office of over 4.6 billion yuan in one fell swoop. With the foreshadowing of the first blockbuster, “The Wandering Earth 2” has been attracting attention from the filming to the finalization. Since mid-December last year, multiple trailers have been released for the film, and the posters of the main characters, behind-the-scenes footage and other “stuff” have been exposed one after another, which has whetted the appetite of the audience.

Judging from the cast, the most shining film in this year’s Spring Festival is Zhang Yimou’s new work “Manjianghong”. Escorted by the actor Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, Pan Binlong, Guo Jingfei and other actors gathered at the same time. “Man Jianghong” is also Zhang Yimou’s second entry into the Spring Festival film. Zhang Yimou’s “Sniper” in the 2022 Spring Festival film has achieved good box office results and reputation.

Tony Leung and Wang Yibo are sitting in the town, and the movie “No Name” directed by Cheng Er is also full of highlights. The film focuses on the treacherous hidden front, and tells the story of underground workers risking their lives to pass on information and defend their homes and the country. Cheng Er’s very personal lens language and Tony Leung’s acting skills have made many audiences full of expectations for this work.

Animated comedy to accompany you in the New Year

In recent years, the “Bear Infested” series of films, which have hardly missed the Spring Festival, will also come as scheduled this year. This year’s “Bear Infested: Be With Me “Bear Core”” takes maternal love as the theme, and will accompany children during the New Year. “Bear Infested” is an IP with a huge audience. This series of movies is a family carnival theme that focuses on children’s audiences. The annual box office output is quite stable.

Another animated film that will meet the audience during the Spring Festival is the highly anticipated “Deep Sea”. This film is an animated film completed by Tian Xiaopeng, the director of “Journey to the West: The Return of the Great Sage”, which took seven years to complete. The film has built a new seabed The world tells the story of a girl who pursues and explores in the mysterious underwater world and encounters a unique journey of life. The film focuses on exquisite visual effects and Chinese aesthetics, and technically realizes the combination of Chinese ink painting and three-dimensional. Once the beautiful and magnificent colors are released in advance, the hearts of Chinese comic fans are full of expectations.

Comedy movies have always been the “just needed” movie viewing during the Spring Festival. In 2021, “Hello, Li Huanying” broke out and became a dark horse. In 2022, the Spring Festival comedy “This Killer Is Not So Calm” can also be called a dark horse. The strong box office results of comedy films in the Spring Festival file also make people look forward to whether “Exchanging Life”, which will be released in the Spring Festival file this year, will achieve another success. The movie “Exchange Life” is also the return of actor Zhang Xiaofei to the Spring Festival after “Hello, Li Huanying”. “Exchanging Lives” is a fantasy family comedy, telling the story of Lei Jiayin and Zhang Xiaofei’s blind date, accidentally switching bodies with Zhang Youhao, a young man who has a crush on Zhang Xiaofei, and also exchanged family members by mistake, and a funny story unfolds from this A strange “change” journey with tears.