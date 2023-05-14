Seven imported films “Fast and Furious 10” staged their final journey before the summer vacation jqknews

news-body”>

Seven imported films are in the pre-summer file[“Fast and Furious 10” staged the final journey “Transformers” the sixth two camps are unprecedentedly assembled]

According to the usual practice in previous years, before entering the film summer, the market is generally relatively cool. Due to the successive releases of seven Hollywood blockbusters, including “Transformers: Rise of Heroes”, “The House of Dreams”, and “Spider-Man: Across the Universe”, May and June this year may be different.

The last time imported films were released together was at the end of December last year – led by “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva”, “Puss in Boots”, “Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween” and other nine imported films. In the end, “Avatar: The Way of Water” earned a box office of 1.697 billion yuan.

“Fast and Furious 10”

On May 12, “Fast and Furious 10” had its grand premiere in Rome. On the 17th, the film will be released in mainland China. As the final chapter of the series, the film’s expectations can be described as full. In 2001, when “Fast and Furious 1” was released in North America, although it was produced at a low cost, it achieved a box office of 200 million US dollars worldwide. The box office of “Fast and Furious 7” and “Fast and Furious 8” in the mainland market exceeded 2 billion yuan. The box office performance of “Fast and Furious 10” in the mainland is worth looking forward to.

“Dream House”

On May 25, “The House of Dreams” directed by Spielberg was released. The film won the Best Feature Film and Best Director awards at last year’s Golden Globe Awards. Based on Spielberg’s personal experience, the film tells the story of a teenager named Sam Faberman, who grows into a famous filmmaker step by step under the influence of his family.

“Spider-Man: Across the Universe”

On June 2, the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Universe” was released. In 2018, “Spider-Man: Into the Parallel Universe” used a combination of 2D hand-drawn comics and 3D CG modeling animation to tell stories related to Spider-Man, and won the 91st Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film. The film tells the story of “Little Black Spider” Miles Morales, who vowed to break the curse of “save one person or the entire universe” experienced by three generations of Spider-Man, and fight alone against the spider-man led by Spider-Man 2099. The story of “Spider Alliance”.

“flash”

On June 16, the superhero blockbuster “The Flash” was released simultaneously in mainland China and North America. The film tells the story of Barry Allen, the Flash who once had a happy family, and lost his parents overnight. In order to save his parents, The Flash used the speed force to go back to the past in an attempt to change history, but accidentally disrupted the universe, and met Batman, Supergirl and the villain General Zod in another time and space.

The Little Mermaid

On May 26, “The Little Mermaid” was released. The film is a live-action film adapted from the 1989 animated film version. It tells the story of the little mermaid who lives in the sea, after falling in love with the prince, resolutely abandons her country and race, becomes a human and pursues love. story.

“Transformers: Rise of Heroes”

On June 9, “Transformers: Rise of Heroes” was released. As the sixth part of this series, this film is also the first big screen work of the Big Mac camp. The two camps of Autobots and Big Macs are unprecedentedly assembled, and the villains are unprecedentedly sinister.

“Crazy Elemental City”

Pixar’s new work “Crazy Elemental City” will also be released on June 16. The film uses the four elements of wind, fire, water, and earth in nature to construct the characters in the animation and interpret a brand new story for the audience.

on site

‘Fast and Furious’ finale premieres in Rome

The fast-paced journey spanning more than 20 years of film history started again, and the new chapter “Fast and Furious 10” premiered in Rome on May 12. On the red carpet of the premiere, Vin Diesel made a dazzling appearance in a very “Boss Tang” style. As the leading actor and producer, he is the soul of the “Fast and Furious” series. In this final journey, everything Tang loves and his loved ones will face an unprecedented crisis.

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron played the female villain Cypher in the previous film, and she is one of the most ruthless, cunning and greedy opponents Don’s team has ever encountered. In this return, her relationship with Boss Tang and the Speeding Family is more complicated, and Charlize Theron’s wonderful performance also demonstrates the strong female power.

A number of recent movie clips and behind-the-scenes footage have revealed the highlights of “Fast and Furious 10”, a much-anticipated masterpiece. Especially the street car chase scene in Rome, where the premiere premiered, was described by director Leterrier as “an unprecedented high-level scene”.

For many years, “Fast and Furious” has always been concerned and loved by audiences around the world. It has developed from the original street racing story to a well-known series of movies. “Fast and Furious 10” will also lead fans on this grand finale. starting point. “It pays tribute to those who have grown up, raised families, and supported and accompanied us for a quarter of a century.” At the end of 10, I felt a sense of completeness.”

