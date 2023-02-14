Seven sins for seven choreographers. Who is best suited for Avarice? Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. For sloth we need the Canadian Aszure Barton; Marcos Morau is ideal for pride. The throat? Marco Goecke, would you have said that? Lust is Hofesh Shechter, Sasha Waltz has the temper for wrath and Sharon Eyal is envious, but she hides it well.

Putting together this “parterre des chorégraphes” was a feat. But Eric Gauthier succeeded. And his “Seven sins” have become a great success which, spent last summer in BolzanoDanza has now landed at the Ariosto Theater in Reggio Emilia for the Equilibrio Festival directed by Paolo Cantù.

In 1933 only Bertoldt Brecht, Kurt Weill and George Balanchine had put their hands on the idea in Paris (Théâtre des Champs Elysées). Gauthier on the other hand, Canadian, dancer and choreographer, nice face and great communicator has called together these seven samurai for his own Gauthier Dance which is based in Stuttgart. And everyone has chosen their own music.

the concept of the seven sins today, as the introductory text of the show suggests, has perhaps changed a little compared to the religious condemnation of Catholicism. Pride and greed can also be the engine of social affirmation, of capitalist accumulation. Who feels like condemning a greedy friend (apart from diabetes); other than Dante’s circles of Purgatory.

Gauthier delivers the sins to us as they were conceived by his magnificent seven.

The result in general is excellent, almost everyone applied themselves to the task. A couple perhaps have rested on their laurels.

But let’s start with the most convincing: Marcos Morau, a Catalan from Valencia, recently called to the nalletto of the Lyon Opera to set up an amazing “Sleeping Beauty”. His superb five wear little blue-green dresses that recall certain beguines, all house, church and contempt; one holds a bell in her hand, they take the stage from the hall illuminated by a neon light just above them. Do they pray? They welcome their “holiness” to the music of the Chilean Juan Cristobal Saavedra.

And the German Marco Goecke? He chooses the Velvet Underground to move his gluttonous soloist: as is the style of Goecke. A solo almost always still with the performer agitated from the waist up with the bust moved in all directions and the arms that are whipped in the air.

According to Hofesh Schechter, lust means a dozen men in white who often move in unison, advancing cautiously in small steps. A metaphor? Perhaps. No problem on the other hand with the German Sasha Waltz. Her angry couple shout at each other, grabbing stools, attacking each other. Maybe a little too illustrative? As certainly is the group of misers staged by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who look around if there is anything to grab and show their empty pockets.

Aszure Barton stages two slothful people who move slowly according to a continuous movement that often sees them on the ground. Certainly very listless. Finally, Israeli Sharon Eyal explains her envy with three girls who move according to her style. This is exactly what we need to consider here: everyone makes his own things trying to adapt them to the given task. Not easy. While an icosahedron observes them from above on the stage, which for Rudolf Laban encompassed all the possible directions of dance.

Sergio Trombetta