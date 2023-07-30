Seven victories in eight games: this is how Boca arrives in the series against Nacional

Now that the Professional Soccer League 2023 It is finished, Boca You won’t have time to rest. The Xeneize will see the faces with National for the round of 16 Libertadores Cup. The first leg will take place on Wednesday August 2 in Montevideo and the return on Wednesday August 9 at La Bombonera. Both games will begin at 9:00 p.m.

From there, Boca could not reach the series against the Charrúa team in better shape. Xeneize accumulates seven victories in its last eight games. The exception was the draw against Unión in Santa Fe. The last defeat took place on June 22, when Almirón’s team suffered a 4-0 beating against Godoy Cruz.

Since then they have defeated the following teams: Monagas, Sarmiento, Huracán, Gimnasia, Barracas Central, Newell’s and Independiente. In addition, during these last eight games he has conceded only three goals, so he is giving more guarantees defensively. Another important fact is that little by little he is recovering his injured.

after several months red frames He was summoned before Independiente, so he could add minutes against Nacional. Besides the little monkey zeballos He was one of the figures against Red. While Luca Gate it is in the final stage of its last tear. So she will soon return to work alongside the group.

The Boca pass market

On the other hand, the Football Council has added several reinforcements to this transfer market: Jorman Campuzano, Vicente Taborda, Lucas Janson, Lucas Blondel, Marcelo Saracchi and the most important of them Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan will be presented on Monday 31 (tomorrow). The doors of La Bombonera will open at 4:00 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:00 p.m. It is worth adding that only partners and adherents can attend without guests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

