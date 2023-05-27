SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS absent from the Tokyo performance due to poor physical condition- China Entertainment Network

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, S.COUPS, a member of the popular boy group SEVENTEEN, will be absent from the Tokyo performance due to poor physical condition and will undergo adjustment and recuperation. The company also expressed its apologies for the sudden change in circumstances.

The following is the full text of the notice:

Hello everyone, this is PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT.

SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS had to miss today’s (May 27) “SEVENTEEN 2023 JAPAN FANMEETING ‘LOVE'” performance in Tokyo due to poor health.

I would like to apologize to the fans and hope for your understanding.

The company will do its best to help S.COUPS recover as soon as possible.

Thanks.