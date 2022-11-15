Original title: SEVENTEEN occupies No. 1 in Japan’s Oricon Album Weekly Chart to refresh its own record!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News SEVENTEEN swept the Japanese Oricon weekly rankings.

According to the chart released by Oricon Japan on the 15th, SEVENTEEN’s first EP “DREAM” in Japan took the first place in the Oricon Weekly Album Ranking.

In the Oricon Weekly Album Ranking, SEVENTEEN has been ranked No. 1 for 4 consecutive works after the 9th mini-album “Attacca”, the fourth full-length album “Face the Sun”, and the follow-up album “SECTOR 17”, which is also the 8th time. one.

In particular, “DREAM” sold more than 498,000 copies in its first week of release, setting a new record for SEVENTEEN itself. The weekly sales of the three works released by SEVENTEEN this year exceeded 200,000 copies, fully proving the appearance of “irreplaceable Kpop Leader”.

In addition, the album and the title song of the same name “DREAM” maintained the No. 1 position on the daily music charts on Japan’s largest music site Line music, and their popularity remained high.

SEVENTEEN will hold “SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR ‘BE THE SUN’ – JAPAN” at Kyocera Dome in Osaka from 19th to 20th, Tokyo Dome from 26th to 27th, and Nagoya from December 3rd to 4th. Before and after the performance, the city-type concert “SEVENTEEN BE THE SUN THE CITY” will be held in Play Park, where various events are held in various places in the relevant cities.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: