SEVENTEEN Sets New K-POP Record with 6.2 Million Album Sales

SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini-album “FML” has broken records in the K-POP industry, surpassing 6.2 million copies in sales. This achievement was confirmed by YG PLUS, the album distribution company, on July 5th.

Since its release on April 24th, SEVENTEEN’s album has gained immense popularity, setting a new sales record in just two months. This accomplishment also marks the highest sales volume for a single album in K-POP history. SEVENTEEN is now recognized as the first K-POP artist to sell over 6 million albums.

SEVENTEEN is a widely popular boy group in the Korean music scene, boasting a massive global fan base. With each album release, they consistently achieve remarkable sales figures, surpassing the one million mark numerous times. This has solidified their position as a leading Hallyu group, enjoying immense popularity worldwide.

The success of SEVENTEEN’s “FML” album highlights their strong appeal and influence within the industry. Fans eagerly anticipate their future releases, as the group continues to captivate audiences with their talent and charm. SEVENTEEN’s achievement serves as a testament to the power of their music, solidifying their status as a top contender in the K-POP scene.

As SEVENTEEN continues to break records and set new milestones, their success signifies the ever-growing global reach of K-POP. The industry continues to expand and thrive, with fans eagerly supporting their favorite artists and propelling the genre to new heights of success.

