Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, April 1st. Brokerage company Pledis Entertainment recently stated that its boy group SEVENTEEN will release their 10th mini-album “FML” on the 24th of this month.

This will be the first time SEVENTEEN will release a new album in 9 months since the regular 4th album repackage “SECTOR 17” was released in July last year. Last year, they entered the US Billboard Top 200 album list with their regular fourth album “Face the Sun”, and set a new record for their longest time on the list. According to data released by the music chart Circle Chart (formerly GAON Chart), the cumulative sales of the album reached 3.28 million copies.

In addition, from the 8th to the 16th of this month, SEVENTEEN will hold an experience and exhibition event “SEVENTEEN STREET” at Hangang Park in Banpo, Seoul. (over)

