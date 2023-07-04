SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to Suspend Activities for Health Reasons

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan Takes a Break from Activities due to Health Issues

July 3, 2023 – In a recent announcement from PLEDIS Entertainment, it has been revealed that Seungkwan, a member of the popular boy group SEVENTEEN, will be suspending his activities due to physical reasons. The decision came after Seungkwan’s visit to the hospital and a subsequent diagnosis from his doctor.

Seungkwan has been experiencing poor health lately, and his doctor has advised him to take sufficient rest for his recovery. Despite his strong determination to participate in various events, PLEDIS Entertainment has decided to prioritize his physical well-being in the short term.

As a result, Seungkwan will be unable to take part in the upcoming 2023 Tencent Music Entertainment Festival, the Chinese fan signing event, and SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO SEOUL. The company extends its heartfelt apologies to all fans and hopes for their understanding during this time.

PLEDIS Entertainment reassures fans that they will do everything possible to ensure Seungkwan’s complete recovery and his return to the group in good health.

Fans around the world have expressed their concern and have flooded social media with messages of support and well-wishes for Seungkwan’s speedy recovery. The hashtag #GetWellSoonSeungkwan has been trending on Twitter since the news broke.

SEVENTEEN, formed by PLEDIS Entertainment in 2015, consists of 13 talented members who have gained immense popularity for their energetic performances and catchy music. Seungkwan, known for his exceptional vocal abilities and bright personality, holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

With Seungkwan on a temporary hiatus, fans will surely miss his energetic presence on stage. However, their top priority remains their beloved idol’s health, and they are hopeful to see him back in action soon.

As fans eagerly await Seungkwan’s return, their messages of love and support continue to pour in. The entire SEVENTEEN fandom remains united in wishing for his speedy recovery and eagerly anticipates his comeback.

