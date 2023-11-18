SEVENTH CRYSTAL

Infinity

(Melodic Rock)

Label: Frontiers Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 03.11.2023

The melodic rockers from SEVENTH CRYSTAL actually only released their new and second album “Wonderland” in March of this year and were able to cause quite a stir. Now the next fodder follows in the form of the “Inifinty” EP. Five songs that should stand on their own, but are anything but B-ware from the album in question, as the band makes clear.

And I can only agree with that, because with the energy of Nordic rock, coupled with a lot of tact and emotion from the GOTTHARD or PRETTY MAIDS brand, there is really strong material here that has what it takes to be great. Heavy riffs, sometimes traditional, sometimes more modern, paired with haunting keys and leads and the rough but also very soulful voice of frontman and mastermind Kristian Fyhr (GINEVRA, PERPETUAL ETUDE) prove in every track that the gentlemen, who only appeared in 2019 came together, definitely have potential for the top league. It may be that the material, which is mostly anthemic and sometimes drifts towards AOR, isn’t exactly innovative, but in terms of music and craftsmanship you definitely can’t blame the six up-and-coming guys.

Tracklist „Infinity“:

1. Infinity

2. Memory Lane

3. Ready Set Go!

4. Fight The Fire

5. Rivals

6. Silence

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

