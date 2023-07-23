Home » Several injured when a terrace collapses at a Montana country club
Entertainment

Several injured when a terrace collapses at a Montana country club

by admin
Several injured when a terrace collapses at a Montana country club

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — Up to 25 people were injured Saturday night after a deck collapsed at a Montana country club deck, police and media said.

Emergency services responded to a deck collapse call in the 3400 block of Briarwood Boulevard in Billings at 7:50 p.m., Billings police said in a statement on social media.

There were “several people injured” but no fatalities, police Lt. Matt Lennick said in the statement. Many people were taken to local hospitals.

Media such as The Billings Gazette and KTVQ-TV identified the location as the Briarwood Country Club.

Up to 25 people had to be taken to hospitals, KTVQ said.

Police closed roads near the Billings Clinic and the St. Vincent Healthcare center to clear access to hospitals, the Gazette noted.

The Billings Clinic received six patients and was expecting another three, said Dr. Clint Seger, the center’s general manager. Another clinic worker told the Gazette that 11 victims had been admitted.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians, and the ER team, along with the critical care team, receiving patients on site,” Seger said.

The Briarwood opened in 1984 and offers a golf course, restaurants and a pool, according to the club’s website.

See also  Fatlip's New 2022 "Hybrid Theory" Series Vol.2 Officially Released

You may also like

William Levy Sets the Record Straight on His...

Leo’s debut in Miami exploded in the networks...

Luo Wei: Gazing – A Musical Journey of...

Marixa Balli revealed her love story with a...

Wei Daxun and Qin Lan’s Possible Trial Marriage...

Gasoline could rise $60 per liter if the...

Record-Breaking Televised Audience for 20th Anniversary of Premios...

Refreshing cocktails at the Spritzeria in Amsterdam West...

The Itch Games Roundup: A Compilation of Free...

New ancient Strings, a more than modern classic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy