　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, the male group SF9 Jin Royun has confirmed to be the male lead of the Korean drama “This Love Is Force Majeure” and will return to the TV screen as an actor.

Jin Luyun

According to news, Cha Eun-woo was originally invited by the male lead of “This Love Is Force Majeure”, but Cha Eun-woo resigned from the show because of other schedules, and the crew also contacted Jin Luyun, who will replace him. Cha Eun-woo starred in the play. As the leading actor of the play, partner actor Zhao Baoer.

Jin Royun will play the role of a popular lawyer who has both appearance and talent, but one day he accidentally encountered a curse from 300 years ago and was involved in a series of incidents. This is also the first time that Jin Luyun has challenged the role of an elite lawyer. The heroine Zhao Baoer plays the role of Li Hongzhao, a 9th-level civil servant in Wenzhou City Hall. She is the fastest case solver in Wenzhou East District Hall, and she is also a swearing person with a reckless and straightforward personality.

The play is about an irresistible love story between a heroine who accidentally gets a banned book that has been sealed for more than 300 years and a hero who is a victim of a banned book. Writer Noh Ji-sul, who created tvN’s “Hundred Days My Prince” and SBS’s “Scent of a Woman” and other popular works, is directed by Nam Ki-hoon, who has directed tvN’s “Oh My Baby” and OCN’s “Voice3”. It is expected to be filmed this year, and there is a good chance it will air on JTBC.

