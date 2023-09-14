SFER IK Museion Launches AI-Generated Art Competition Exploring Biodiversity and Mayan Cultural Knowledge

SFER IK Museion, an eco-art gallery located in Tulum, Mexico, has recently unveiled an exciting opportunity for AI-generated artists worldwide. The gallery has officially launched the SFER IK AWARD, an art competition that aims to explore biodiversity, natural ecology, and Mayan jungle cultural knowledge through AI-generated artworks.

The competition is open to artists who utilize AI generation techniques to create art and is set to showcase the advancements in this medium. Expert judges will meticulously evaluate the skill, thematic relevance, and feasibility of the AI-generated art submitted for the competition. The selected artworks will be displayed at SFER IK’s renowned Tulum Open Air Museum, offering a unique platform for AI art to be appreciated by visitors from around the globe.

Apart from the prestige and recognition that comes with having their artwork exhibited in the esteemed gallery, the winner of the SFER IK AWARD will also receive a substantial cash prize of up to $100,000. Additionally, the gallery is offering a two-month stay at the breathtaking AZULIK Uh May as part of the winner’s reward.

Artists interested in participating in this groundbreaking competition can register until November 17th. The winner’s announcement will take place during the highly anticipated Miami Art Week, and the winning artwork will subsequently be displayed at SFER IK’s Tulum Open Air Museum.

The SFER IK AWARD not only pushes the boundaries of traditional art but also offers a glimpse into the limitless possibilities that AI brings to the creative world. As the registration period is underway, enthusiasts and art lovers are encouraged to keep a close eye on the developments surrounding this competition, which promises to be a groundbreaking event in the art community.

For more information and updates on the SFER IK AWARD, interested readers are advised to follow SFER IK Museion’s official website and social media channels. This competition is sure to be an engaging and thought-provoking experience for both artists and art enthusiasts alike.

