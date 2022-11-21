Glass yes, glass no. Vittorio Sgarbi is convinced for the second option. The Undersecretary for Culture comments on the microphones of Radio Capital the proposal by Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano to put glass to protect the works of art from possible attacks by eco-activists, after the protests of the last few weeks. “It is necessary, and it is a more logical proposal, to enter museums naked, so one is calm, isn’t it?”, countered Sgarbi, underlining the need to “disarm everyone”.

«Obviously it’s a joke – he continued -, it means entering with nothing but your own body with a jacket. There’s no problem, there are metal detectors. There is no need to put glass, just eliminate the blunt bodies ».

The undersecretary does not want “barriers” between the visitor and the work of art. Sangiuliano’s proposal, he remarks, «is a very sensible statement, but impossible to implement. The paintings look good without glass, and there are millions of paintings». Different views but no break with the owner of Culture: “Now – concluded Sgarbi – it reminded me that I’ll call Minister Sangiuliano and tell him”.

Works of art protected by glass, Sangiuliano: “It is necessary to defend them from violence, the cost of tickets will increase” CATERINA STAMIN 20 November 2022



Meanwhile, the five young eco-activists of the Last Generation, who raided the exhibition dedicated to Andy Warhol last Friday, are being investigated by the Milan prosecutor’s office for soiling. The group broke into the exhibition set up at the Fabbrica del Vapore and sprinkled 8 kilos of flour on one of the main pieces, the BMW M1, personally painted by the American artist and valued at 10 million dollars. The investigation is coordinated by the prosecutor Maurizio Ascione, who was on duty three days ago, and is conducted by Digos. From what has been learned, the examination of all the internal and external security cameras of the exhibition space is underway.

The protesters – 4 women and a man -, with their gesture of civil disobedience, wanted, like what has happened in recent weeks in museums around the world, to draw attention to environmental problems and global warming. In addition to emptying the packets of flour, the five also blew up balloons that still contained flour, generating a large white cloud that created moments of confusion even among the security service personnel.