The Undersecretary of State for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi returns to the controversy with the superintendent of the “La Scala” theater Domenique Meyer and observes: «If we were in France, the great conductor Riccardo Muti would have been detained by any means at the Opéra where today the musical director is Gustav Dudamel. A Superintendent of international scope, as Meyer certainly is, should have, and should in any case, return Riccardo Muti to La Scala, for too long away from the theater which he made glorious in twenty years of unrepeatable teaching».