Gather by fate and sing for the city. The reporter learned from the Shaanxi Radio and Television Cultural Tourism and Opera Center today that the large-scale media-integrated music, cultural and tourism variety show “Yin Yuan Chang’an” will be officially launched on August 31.

As a local “sound ensemble”, “Yin Yuan Chang’an” will focus on “telling the stories of Chang’an musicians and disseminating the ancient capital music with great texture”, closely following “down-to-earth, gathering popularity, and fireworks”, and will focus on promoting Newcomers and new songs, to promote the new landmark of Shaanxi cultural tourism.

The program team stated that “Yin Yuan Chang’an” is a program that uses local music to tell the stories of Xi’an people and people living in this city. The program not only tells about the origins of this thousand-year-old city and music, as well as the nourishment and contribution of music to the city, but also uses music to transcend regional boundaries and time, and invite audiences to understand the city’s emotions through music. With deep meaning, I saw the “poetry and distance” of Chang’an City.

It is a “two-way trip” between music and Chang’an, and it is also a “mutual fulfillment” between Chang’an and music. It is reported that after the show starts, each episode of the show will invite four local musicians according to different themes and perform four styles. The original music works with different and distinctive characteristics, with the music that heals you and me, greets the fireworks of Chang’an, and tells the story of Chang’an city to the public. The whole season of the program will launch a number of original music works, which will be officially distributed on the entire website.

The program will be broadcast on Shaanxi Satellite TV every Wednesday at 21:10, every Thursday at 23:00 on Shaanxi TV, and every Friday at 20:20 on Shaanxi TV.

Yuan Yihan, intern of Sun Huan, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Press