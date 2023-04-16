SHADE EMPIRE- Announce new album for September.

Finnish symphonic extreme metallers SHADE EMPIRE announce new album with single/video “In Amongst The Woods”. “Sunholy” will be released on September 15th via Candlelight Records!



Finnish symphonic black metallers SHADE EMPIRE have announced that their sixth studio album, Sunholy, will be released on September 15th via Candlelight Records. Ahead of the release, the band have unveiled their captivating new video for first single ‘In Amongst the Woods’.

Formed in Kuopio, Finland in 1999, SHADE EMPIRE have developed their own genre, an unholy fusion of symphonic melodies with black and death metal overtones, soulful vocals and dense orchestral instrumentation. The new album “Sunholy” contains nine outstanding tracks of atmospheric beauty, peppered with unspeakably brutal guitar patterns, multi-layered, beautiful walls of synths, devastating drum parts, complex bass attacks and unique vocals that come straight from the abyss of hell. Fans of Dimmu Borgir, Marduk, Septicflesh and Dark Tranquility will find what they are looking for here.

The band themselves commented: “Six years after the release of Poetry of the Ill-Minded we are delighted to present our new album Sunholy. We’re very excited to let our fans hear what we’ve been up to over the past few years. The record is brutality and beauty in perfect harmony.”

Mixed by Chris Edrich (Devin Townsend, Leprous, Alcest) and mastered by Pierrick Noël (Klones), with Francesco Ferrini of Fleshgod Apocalypse responsible for the orchestration and Andy Reich of Collapse Of Art completing the artwork is “ Sunholy” is a long-lasting work of art and a work of love. Representing SHADE EMPIRE’s most comprehensive work to date, the lyrics are thematically inspired by the Jonestown tragedy, a mass murder and suicide committed by the cult Peoples Temple, but there is also a broader contemplation and exploration of the current state of the world.

After a long absence, Shade Empire have returned as terrific experts in their field, with an amazing soundtrack opening up the gates of hell and a band that enjoys being at the top of their game.

„Sunholy“ Tracklisting:

1. In Amongst The Woods

2. The Apostle

3. This Coffin an Island

4. Sunholy

5. Torn Asunder

6. Maroon

7. All-Consuming Flame

8. Profane Radiance

9. Rite of Passage

About SHADE EMPIRE: Since 1999, SHADE EMPIRE have strived to create their own sound. The Finnish band signed a deal with Italian label Avantgarde Records and released their critically acclaimed debut album Sinthetic (2004). Success followed in 2006 with the follow-up album “Intoxicate OS”, which was recorded at the famous Studio Perkele and reached number 25 in the official Finnish charts in its first week. Their third album, the concept album Zero Nexus (2008), climbed even further up the Finnish charts, peaking at number 15. The fourth album Omega Arcane (number 13 on the albums chart) was released in 2014 via Candlelight Records, 2017 followed “Poetry Of The Ill-Minded” (16th place). The band has toured with bands such as Unleashed, Krisiun and Borknagar and performed at numerous festivals around the world.

SHADE EMPIRE:

Henry Hämäläinen – vocals

Juha Sirkkia – guitars and keys

Eero Mantere – bass guitar

Erno Räsänen – drums

Aapeli Kivimäki – guitars

