“Shadow of Fire”, the traumas of war in a very harsh Japanese film

One of the most beloved directors of contemporary Asian cinema is back at the Venice Film Festival: Shin’ya Tsukamoto, a Japanese author who has been numerous times on the Lido program, presented his new feature film, “Shadow of Fire”.

Inserted in the Horizons section, the film is set in a black market that starts to come to life again after the devastation of the Second World War. In a small Japanese restaurant almost completely destroyed by fire, a woman makes a living by selling her body. A war orphan stealthily enters her house to steal, while a young soldier arrives as a customer: the three will begin a strange life together which, however, cannot last too long. Tsukamoto returns to the theme of war after “Fires on the Plain” (2014) to give life to a feature film that talks about traumas, desires for revenge, shadows that lurk inside the mind of those who have managed, despite everything, to survive what happened.

From the very first minutes, the Japanese director transports us into a claustrophobic and disturbing little space, marked by the desperation of a woman forced into prostitution and shown by Tsukamoto with his classic dynamic style and the photographic choices that have made him great in films such as “A Snake of June” (2002) and “Vital” (2004), both presented in Venice as well as the touching “Kotoko” (2011), with which he had won the best film award in the Horizons section: who knows that this too year can not go home with an acknowledgment.

A glimmer of hope

Within such a tough film, there is a glimmer of hope represented for the protagonist by the little orphan she can take care of: the child will leave on a journey that will give life to another part of the film, decidedly different in setting and narrative choices. The passage between the various chapters of this story is all too clear and one almost gets the impression of watching two different films, even if Tsukamoto brings all the actions into a coherent context, in which he confirms himself as particularly good at directing and telling the children. As the conclusion approaches, “Shadow of Fire” seems to lose a bit of rhythm, but the cause lies above all in its very strong start, full of extremely engaging initial sequences despite their harshness. Thanks also to the punctual work on sound, the film is another significant step in the career of a cult director who never leaves us indifferent.

Aeneas

Instead, the competition found space for “Enea”, the second test behind the camera by Pietro Castellitto after his debut with “I predatori”. The director also plays the protagonist Enea, a boy from a rich family who, together with his friend Valentino ends up in a world immersed in the underworld, between drug dealing and wild parties. «Enea is a gangster movie without the gangster part. A story of the genre without the genre»: Castellitto thus presented his second work, a film that speaks above all of friendship and feelings in a world represented in a desperate and decadent way. As in his debut, also in “Enea” the story is told hypocrisy of certain bourgeois circles, but in this case the screenplay is even more angry, even if not always incisive to the right point. Deep moments alternate with others more coarse and superficial in this fluctuating but courageous film: Castellitto creates an ambitious and little conventional, showing a certain talent but also remaining the victim of too many self-satisfied and unrefined aesthetic choices. The game is only partially worth the candle, but undoubtedly it remains a feature film that wants to communicate a lot and which will end up giving rise to various discussions. also an autobiographical trace in this film in which Pietro Castellitto wanted his father Sergio in the cast and also his younger brother Cesare