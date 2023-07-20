Shakira Absent from Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Due to Lewis Hamilton’s Displeasure, Close Sources Say

Title: Shakira’s Absence at Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Fuels Speculation of Tension with Lewis Hamilton

Date: Jul 20, 2023 – 07:52 by J. Barrier

Summary: Shakira’s decision to skip the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton will be competing, has raised eyebrows among fans and media. Sources close to the situation suggest that Hamilton is unhappy with the Colombian singer, indicating potential strains in their relationship.

In an announcement made by journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vásquez, known as the “Mamarazzis,” the separation of Shakira and her former partner Gerard Piqué was made public, unveiling a possible fallout between Hamilton and Shakira.

Contrary to popular belief, Hamilton and the Colombian singer allegedly do not share a romantic relationship. The podcast by Fa and Vásquez, citing reliable sources from Hamilton’s inner circle, claims that the pilot feels frustrated as Shakira tries to portray a connection between them that doesn’t exist.

The initial meeting between Hamilton and Shakira occurred during the Miami F1 Grand Prix, where the Mercedes team extended an invitation to the singer. However, sources suggest that it was arranged by the publicity team rather than a personal invitation from Hamilton himself.

Rumors continued to circulate as the duo was spotted together at subsequent races, including the Barcelona Grand Prix and a recent appearance at Silverstone. The “Mamarazzis” conveyed information from a credible source stating that Shakira expressed a renewed interest in attending these events.

During the last race at Silverstone, Hamilton reportedly requested Shakira not to join him in the designated Mercedes area, signaling his desire for complete focus on the race.

Despite these encounters and speculations, both Hamilton and Shakira have consistently maintained that there is no romantic involvement between them.

Shakira’s absence from the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix serves as a reflection of the alleged tension between the two. Fans and media alike eagerly await further developments in this evolving story.

[Photo Caption: The singer and the runner have been seen together on several occasions. Photo: AFP]

