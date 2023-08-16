Home » Shakira and Gerard Piqué Reach Custody Agreement for Children while Restricting Access to Clara Chía Martí: Details Revealed
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reportedly reached a new agreement regarding their children, Milan and Sasha, after months of legal disputes. The agreement states that the children will live with Shakira in the United States and she will be responsible for their education, health, and daily care.

Piqué will have the opportunity to visit his children every ten days and has priority in spending time with them during their next vacation in 2024. However, there is a surprising clause in the agreement regarding Piqué’s current partner, Clara Chía Martí. She is not allowed to spend time with Milan and Sasha, meaning Piqué will have to be without her when he is with his children.

This restriction also prevents Martí from joining any shared family trips Piqué may take during his vacations. The couple’s decision highlights their commitment to ensuring a smooth co-parenting relationship and the well-being of their children.

