Shakira and Gerard Piqué: The Untold Story of Their Separation

The separation of Shakira y Gerard Piqué It has been one of the most viral topics since a year and a half ago, when the Colombian and the Spaniard announced that they would no longer be a couple.

Since then, the singer has expressed herself in many ways, especially with her music. The session with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, a clear message to the former player and his current girlfriend Clara Chía, has become a great hit Worldwide.

However, the former Spain international has remained silent so far.

Shakira: “Leave me alone, everyone… I’m a wounded wolf”

Piqué finally talks about his separation from Shakira

Now, Gerard Piqué has decided to break the silence and discuss the entire situation with his ex-partner. In a talk with host Jordi Basté for the Catalan radio station ‘Rac1’, the Spaniard reflected on everything that happened with the Colombian singer.

“People don’t even know ten percent of what really happened,” said Gerard Piqué about their separation. He also stated that “they are based on information that is mostly not real.”

“If I had given importance to everything that was said about me, I would have been locked in my apartment or I would have jumped out of a bedroom… The only way to get out of all this alive is to not give importance to anything,” said Piqué.

The Catalan also declared that now he should not think about other issues beyond his relationship with his current partner Clara Chía, his professional projects and keeping his personal life “private.” To complete, he described everything that happened after his separation from Shakira as “a circus”, although he says he is aware that he “is part of the show” because he is a media personality.