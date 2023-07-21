Shakira Dances and Celebrates with the Rosary Brothers at Youth Awards

Title: Shakira Enjoys the Rosary Brothers’ Merengue Performance at the Youth Awards

Subtitle: Colombian Star Wins Big with 8 Awards at the 20th Edition of the Youth Awards in Puerto Rico

Who can resist enjoying the swing of the Rosary Brothers? Definitely not Shakira. The singer, who swept the awards at the Youth Awards, enjoyed in the front row of the merengue of Tono Rosario and his brothers, a famous group led by Rafa Rosario.

During the presentation, the native of Barranquilla could be seen dancing from her seat and showing her children how to enjoy a good merengue. The tribute to the Rosario dynasty began with “El palo” and people immediately rose from their seats. They even caught Shakira clapping and dancing with their children Milan and Sasha.

The energy continued to soar as the Rosary Brothers performed “La dueña del swing”, “El rompe cintura”, and “Cumandé”, while Toño sang his popular song “Dale vieja”. The crowd couldn’t resist the infectious rhythms, and the atmosphere was electric.

Toño, who had separated from the group made up of his brothers in the 1990s to pursue his solo career, had great success in Puerto Rico, where he is much loved. On the “Isla del Encanto”, he married and had a son. He later divorced and years later he married another Puerto Rican, Yari.

The 20th edition of the Youth Awards took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, with Colombian star Shakira emerging as the great winner. She took home a staggering 8 awards in categories such as Artist Youth Awards Female, Best Song For My Ex (TQG), Girl Power (TQG), Best Urban Track (TQG), Best Pop/Urban Song, Best Pop/Urban Collaboration, Tropical Mix, and Social Dance Challenge.

The ceremony, broadcast live from ‘La Isla del Encanto’ by Univision, surprised the audience by announcing all of Shakira’s awards on stage, almost halfway through the event. Adding to the excitement, the Puerto Rican singer Kany García presented Shakira with the “Change Agent” award.

Shakira’s philanthropic efforts were also highlighted during the event. Since 1997, she has been recognized for her social work, particularly in providing assistance to needy children in Colombia through her Pies Descalzos Foundation. Her work ensures that underprivileged children and their families have access to food, education, and other necessities, offering them equal opportunities.

The Youth Awards, filled with outstanding performances and notable winners, celebrated the talent and social impact of artists like Shakira. As the Colombian star continues to inspire and uplift through her music and philanthropy, her influence remains as strong as ever.

