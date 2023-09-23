Home » Shakira Exposes Gerard Piqué as a Bad Boss in New Song ‘The Boss’
Shakira’s new song with Fuerza Regida, titled ‘The Boss’, has caused a stir as she takes aim at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, exposing him as a bad boss. The song includes references to their former nanny, Lili Melgar, who was allegedly fired by Piqué without compensation after revealing the singer’s infidelity.

In response to the controversy, Piqué surprised his followers by sharing a message through his WhatsApp channel. Some interpreted his words as a possible reaction to Shakira’s song, as he proclaimed himself mentally strong and unbeatable.

The ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast, which closely follows the former couple’s separation, has uncovered interesting details about Piqué’s family’s involvement. It is reported that Piqué’s father had the WhatsApp status “Dancing with the wolves,” likely referring to Shakira’s song ‘Loba’ (Wolf). Shakira also mentions Piqué’s father in her new song, suggesting he remains a presence in her life. Furthermore, it is rumored that Piqué’s mother liked Shakira’s announcement of the song’s release, indicating support for the controversial track.

This latest episode adds fuel to the ongoing drama between Shakira and Piqué following their breakup. ‘The Boss’ is yet another example of the couple using their music to express their feelings towards each other. Fans eagerly await to see how the story unfolds and if any further revelations will be made through their music.

