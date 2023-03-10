After a legal dispute that lasted several months, Shakira obtained the authorization of Gerard Piqué and made the move effective their two children, Sasha and Milanto Miami to live with her.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The Colombian singer arrived this morning at the New York International Airport. He was in good spirits and agreed to take photos with fans who approached him.

The final trip was going to take place after last Christmas but it was delayed three months. The agreement between Shakira and Piqué was resolved in November.

The ex-soccer player accepted the move of his children to the United States with two conditions to which the artist agreed: pay the half the ticket when he wants to go see them and leave him the house in Barcelona where they both lived.

At that time, the two parents issued a joint press release. “We have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure, “they pointed out.

«Our sole objective is to provide you with the greatest security and protection., and we trust that your privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and we hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy, in a safe and calm environment”, they concluded.

#Shakira Arriving at New York airport 🗽 pic.twitter.com/RFtyqR0EfM – Shaki Y Fan (@ShakiYFan) March 9, 2023

Shakira has already chosen the school they will attend Sasha and Milan in Miami. She also decided to enroll them in classes of baseball y taekwondo.



