Shakira opens her heart again and spoke of Piqué’s ‘betrayal’: “I thought I would not survive”

A year after her separation from Gerard Piqué and with a new life in Miami with her children Milan and Sasha, the singer Shakira gave an extensive interview to the Spanish edition of the magazine People in which she spoke openly about her children, her parents, and their breakup. In addition, for the first time, he revealed that he found out about the “betrayal” of the former soccer player while his father was in intensive care: “I thought he would not survive that long,” he confessed.

Shakira recalls how her father, William Mebarak, whom she describes as her “best friend”, went to Barcelona to comfort her when she was in the midst of sadness over their separation. However, during Milan’s first communion, her father suffered a serious accident. All this happened at the same time, and her home was falling apart.

It was then that he found out “through the press” about the betrayal while his father was in intensive care. He explains: “I thought I wouldn’t survive so much. The man I’ve loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving when I needed him the most, but I couldn’t talk to him or get advice from my best friend, something I needed so much.” .

Shakira with her children Milan and Sasha.

Fortunately, he says, his father made a full recovery from the serious health problems he faced in the last year that prevented him from moving to Miami sooner. “He has overcome a covid, two accidents, pneumonia, five surgeries, all of this at 91 years of age in less than six months. My dad is the greatest example of resilience, and my mother by his side day and night accompanying him.”

“My mother (Nidia Ripoll) has always been my accomplice and both have been a reflection of that dream that I could not fulfill,” he laments, pointing out that even if his relationship with Piqué failed, he hopes that his children will see in their grandparents “a model of love, patience in relationships, absolute dedication and the will to live,” he said.

Shakira and Pique.

Without directly mentioning the father of her children, Shakira admits that after their breakup she went through various emotional stages, from denial and anger to pain and acceptance. On the other hand, he experienced a mixture of emotions and feelings that seemed contradictory and difficult to coexist within her. Music has been her salvation and has given her wings to fly. She considers that her music allowed her to be herself and rescued her in the most difficult moments. Through her songs, she has been able to understand herself better.

The singer refers to the songs in which she channeled her anger and pain after her separation from the former soccer player. From “Te felicito” with Rauw Alejandro to “Monotonía” with subtle hints at Piqué, and then “Session # 53” with Bizarrap, where she mercilessly lashed out at his ex and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía. Her collaboration with Karol G, “TQG”, came after her, and finally “Acrostic”, a declaration of love to her children that includes a video clip depicting her departure from Barcelona. She will soon launch “Empty Cup” with Manuel Turizo.

Shakira with Bizarrap.

Focused on her musical career, which resurfaced after her breakup and is going through her sweetest and most successful moment, Shakira also talks in ‘People’ about Milan and Sasha, who are her top priority. “This year I have struggled to get my children, my parents, my new life outside of Spain afloat. Provide a new home for my children and little by little I am achieving it, I am rebuilding the nest”he confesses, admitting that it’s something he thought they couldn’t do.

She dreams of seeing her children overcome all the adversities in life and that the pain they unfairly faced makes them more compassionate, empathetic, strong and noble. She wishes that they could be completely happy and that one day they could enjoy a family that she could not offer them. She hopes that her children will see in their grandparents a model of love, patience in relationships, absolute commitment and desire to live.

The interview does not directly mention Piqué or make a clear comparison between him and the values ​​that Shakira wants for her children. There remains uncertainty about it, but It is clear that Shakira does not forget the ex-soccer player.

