Shakira Shows Versatility and Acting Talent in New French Fries Commercial

Title: Shakira Ventures into Commercials with French Fries Brand, Showcasing Her Acting and Versatility

Subtitle: Fans Show Admiration for Shakira’s Interpretation in Sensual Salsa-themed Commercial

The singer from Barranquilla, Shakira, continues to captivate audiences with her immense talent, whether it be through her song lyrics or her active participation in the production of her music videos. In a recent development, Shakira has decided to venture into the world of commercials, teaming up with a well-known brand of French fries. This collaboration not only showcases her acting abilities but also highlights her versatility in different musical genres, this time including salsa.

About a month ago, the first commercial for this brand was launched, featuring Shakira attempting to escape from her everyday life. The playful advertisement showed her driving a bus while being chased by security guards and her agent. Despite their efforts, Shakira manages to elude them and find a peaceful spot where she can savor her packet of potatoes.

More recently, the Colombian superstar stars in a second commercial, where she dons a sensual red dress. The advertisement takes place in what appears to be a hotel room, offering Shakira some much-needed privacy. Here, she discovers a sandwich that mysteriously starts playing the song ‘Come, eat me again.’ Shakira fully embraces this personification, dancing and singing along to the infectious salsa tune while combining the French fries with the sandwich.

Although these commercials may not be televised in many countries, they have gained significant traction on social media. Fans and internet users have shared their admiration for Shakira’s interpretation and praised her beauty and talent. Many expressed their desire for her to release a complete version of the song. Comments such as “She looks absolutely stunning! Even though I’m not a fan of salsa, she nails it in every genre,” and “Everything she does is gold, she’s simply amazing!” flooded the posts.

Ultimately, Shakira continues to redefine her artistic boundaries by embarking on new creative endeavors. From her captivating music to her acting prowess in commercials, she consistently captivates audiences worldwide.

By Luz Angela Domínguez Coral │ Digital Scope Writing │ Time

