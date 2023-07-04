Shakira Survives Surfing Accident in Costa Rica while Escaping Relationship Troubles

Shakira Survives Surfing Accident in Costa Rica

Mexico City. – International pop star Shakira recently had a scare while enjoying a surfing session in Costa Rica. Fortunately, she was rescued by a vigilant instructor who promptly came to her aid, and she sustained only minor bruises.

According to DailyMail, the “Te Felicito” singer had decided to take a trip to Costa Rica with her two children, Milan and Sasha, as a means to temporarily escape the difficulties she has faced over the past year. In a recent revelation, Shakira acknowledged discovering her partner, Gerard Piqué’s, infidelity with Clara Chía.

Since their separation, Shakira has found solace in surfing and has been actively taking lessons in different cities, often accompanied by her children. However, during this particular outing, an unexpected wave caught her off guard, causing her to stumble and sustain bruises.

Published photographs depict the singer receiving assistance from a surf instructor as she tries to stand up again, visibly in pain from the fall. Thankfully, after a quick assessment, it was determined that there were no serious consequences. Despite the incident, Shakira bravely resumed her activities, returning to appreciate the Costa Rican waves with a beaming smile, this time accompanied by her instructor.

Shakira, who recently released the song “Copa Vacía” in collaboration with Manuel Turizo, where she appears dressed as a mermaid in the music video, seems to be taking life’s challenges in stride. Her love for surfing continues to provide her with a sense of joy and liberation, as she navigates through the ups and downs of her personal life.

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their beloved artist is safe and sound after the surfing mishap. Shakira’s determination to overcome her turbulent times shines through as she fearlessly embraces new experiences and finds solace in her newfound passion for surfing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

