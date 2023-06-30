Shakira Takes a Relaxing Vacation in Costa Rica with Gisele Bündchen and Kids

Title: Shakira Enjoys a Relaxing Vacation in Costa Rica with Gisele Bündchen and Kids

Subtitle 1: The Colombian Singer and Brazilian Supermodel Reunite in Paradise

Shakira recently took some time off to unwind in the tropical beauty of Costa Rica alongside her children, Sasha and Milan, and her close friend, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen. The famous singer opted for the picturesque beaches of Saint Teresa of Cobano, situated in the southern province of Puntarenas, known for its lush tropical jungle landscape.

Upon her arrival, Shakira stayed at Gisele Bündchen’s stunning residence in Santa Teresa de Cóbano, as reported by various media outlets. The long-time friends seized the opportunity to reconnect in this paradisiacal destination.

Both Shakira and Gisele have experienced personal relationship challenges, as they navigated through high-profile breakups last year. After 12 years together, Shakira and Gerard Piqué ended their relationship, while Gisele divorced her former NFL player husband, Tom Brady, after a 13-year marriage.

During their Costa Rican getaway, the two celebrities indulged in leisurely activities. They were spotted enjoying a horseback ride on the beach together, accompanied by Shakira’s children. Aynara Sofía Brenes Torres, an 8-year-old girl who was fortunate enough to join the group, shared her experience with the media. She revealed that she rode alongside the Colombian singer and the supermodel, even getting a chance to take a memorable photo with Shakira, who warmly embraced her.

Gisele Bündchen graciously guided the entourage during their beach stroll, showcasing her friendly nature and charm. The young girl described Tom Brady’s ex-wife as “very pretty,” further emphasizing the positive atmosphere during the outing.

Shakira’s brief sojourn to Costa Rica, spent in the company of her children and accompanied by her dear friend Gisele Bündchen, allowed her to recharge and enjoy the scenic beauty of this Central American paradise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

