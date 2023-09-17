Shakira Teases New Single “The Boss” at MTV Video Music Awards

Shakira wowed audiences at the recent MTV Video Music Awards, where she was hailed as the artist of the moment. Her live performance captivated both the public and the juries, with hits like “I congratulate you, TQG and Hips Don’t Lie” dominating the conversation at the event.

At the close of the ceremony, Shakira seized the opportunity to announce the upcoming release of her new single, titled “The boss.” In front of the cameras, she excitedly shared, “I’m going to release a new song next week, on September 20th, called ‘The boss’.” When asked if the song meant she was claiming to be “The boss,” Shakira playfully responded, “No, in this song I am not the boss, but you’ll see… I can’t give more details.”

The Colombian superstar is currently enjoying immense success in her career, with each of her songs becoming a hit over the past year. From “Monotonía” to “TQG,” “Acróstico,” and “Copa Vacía,” Shakira continues to dominate the charts and captivate listeners.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shakira unveiled the first images of her highly anticipated new single. Within the first hour of posting, the images received nearly 700 thousand likes and thousands of comments, showcasing the immense excitement surrounding the release.

In addition, the singer revealed that her new song features a regional music group called Ruled Force, a Mexican group based in the United States. Ruled Force, consisting of Jesús Ortiz Paz (known as JOP), Samuel Jaimez, Khrystian Ramos, José García, and Moisés López, has been gaining recognition as one of the leading promoters of Mexican music with a trapper vibe. Their latest hits, including “What a Wave,” “TQM,” and “What was taken away from you?,” have garnered widespread acclaim.

The preview images shared by Shakira showcased her in high-heeled boots, a northern hat, and a fringed skirt, all in black and silver, teasing a visually stunning music video.

Furthermore, a sneak peek of the single’s cover art was also unveiled, featuring a broken pig-shaped piggy bank, hinting at the themes explored in the song.

Fans all over the world eagerly await the release of Shakira’s new single “The boss” and anticipate yet another chart-topping hit from the iconic artist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

