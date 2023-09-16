Shakira to Release New Single “The Boss” as Collaboration with Ruled Force

Shakira to Release New Musical Single in Mexican Regional Genre Titled “The Boss” featuring Ruled Force

Colombian singer Shakira has announced that she will be releasing a new musical single titled “The Boss” on September 20. The song belongs to the Mexican regional genre and will be a collaboration with the group Ruled Force.

Shakira shared a short recording on social media, which showed her wearing high-heeled boots and a northern hat while dancing to the rhythm of the song. The lyrics of the song go, “You are dreaming of leaving the neighborhood, you have everything to be a millionaire, expensive tastes, the mentality, you only need the salary.”

According to Spanish sports newspaper AS, Shakira’s new song is said to refer to the nickname given to her by the friends of her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué. Allegedly, Piqué used to call Shakira “The Boss” or “The Patron.”

During her time on the red carpet at the MTV Music Video Awards, Shakira briefly spoke about the single without revealing much. However, she did confirm that the song does not refer to her. “No, in this song I am not the boss, but you’ll see, I can’t give more details,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Despite her personal life, Shakira continues to thrive in her career. Recently, she was honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Music Awards, which she dedicated to her “Latin American people.” She also won another award with her fellow Colombian artist Karol G for their collaboration on “TQG.”

Shakira’s performance during the awards ceremony was one of the highlights of the night. She delivered a fast-paced 10-minute medley of her hits, showcasing her famous dance moves and hips. The performance included her “surfing” over the audience and climbing onto a podium that rose into the air.

Fans eagerly await the release of Shakira’s new single and look forward to enjoying her continued success in the music industry.

