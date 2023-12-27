Shakira’s Statue Unveiled in Barranquilla: The Singer Behind the Project and Her Reaction

Shakira Statue Unveiled in Barranquilla

A new statue of Latin music sensation Shakira has been unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla. The 6.20-meter high bronze sculpture was created by Yino Márquez, a member of the House of Culture and Peace and coordinator of the plastic arts programs of the District School of Art and Popular Traditions (EDA). According to Márquez, Shakira was deeply involved in the project and advised on every step and change that was made, even choosing how she wanted to look in the statue.

The statue was built over five months and was finally delivered to Shakira’s parents in a private ceremony. The inscription on the sculpture reads, “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of children and humanity.” However, it was noted that there is a spelling error at the bottom of the statue, as the artist’s name is misspelled with a ‘Z’ instead of an ‘S’, although the artist traditionally spells it with a ‘Z’.

In a statement shared by the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla, Shakira expressed her deep honor at being immortalized in bronze in her hometown. “Barranquilla is and will eternally be my home, it is the land where I was born and where my artistic dreams were born,” she said. Shakira’s parents were also present at the unveiling of the statue, with the star noting that it was a special gift for her mother’s birthday.

The statue is a tribute to the singer’s roots and her impact on the world of music, and it has been received with joy by the people of Barranquilla.