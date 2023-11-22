Home » Shakira’s Tax Troubles: The Cost of Love and Legal Battles
Entertainment

Shakira’s Tax Troubles: The Cost of Love and Legal Battles

by admin
Shakira’s Tax Troubles: The Cost of Love and Legal Battles

Colombian singer Shakira avoids trial for tax fraud in Spain

(CNN Spanish) — After a long judicial process that began in 2018, Colombian singer Shakira has reached an agreement with the Spanish Justice to avoid an oral trial at the Provincial Court of Barcelona. In this agreement, she must pay a fine of around US$ 7.9 million (7.3 million euros) for the alleged commission of six crimes of tax fraud between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira’s lawyer, Pau Molins, made a controversial statement in an interview with the Catalan media RAC1, stating that “the infatuation (with Piqué) has cost her 120 million euros” (US$ 130 million). He further indicated that if she had been in a relationship with Sevilla FC defender Sergio Ramos, “it would have cost her much less money.”

According to Molins, if Shakira had not been a resident of Catalonia, Spain, she would have been freed from three of the six crimes with which she was charged.

However, Shakira has accepted the six charges of tax fraud but continues to defend her innocence. Her lawyer argued that it is difficult to determine where she should pay her taxes when she was on a tour of 74 countries, posing the question, “Where do they work if they are around the world all day?”

In a statement, Shakira expressed that she felt ready to face a trial and defend her innocence but ultimately decided to avoid the trial for the well-being of her children and herself.

Her lawyer also pointed out that if Shakira’s true intention had been to hide her income, she would have been able to do so, but she had an international business structure for reasons of business efficiency.

See also  Unit labor costs: Germany's new weakness in a European comparison

The long legal battle seems to be coming to an end for Shakira, who expressed her focus on her children and what she deems as truly important in her life.

Shakira’s lawyer also weighed in on the issue of residency and taxes, stating that “So much so that they fill their mouths with the equality of Spaniards… If you are a resident of Catalonia, you can go to prison for a crime that is impossible to take you to Madrid with the same conduct, because there is no estate tax.”

This statement from the lawyer reflects the ongoing debate and legal implications of residency and tax issues in Spain for celebrities and high-profile individuals.

You may also like

Julián Weich is back on stage and introduced...

RBD Scandal at Lo Nuestro Awards: What Really...

Juan Manuel Carnevale: “There are companies that are...

Enrico Coveri, a book celebrates the king of...

Chubut will not cut off the supply of...

Betrayed: Pamela Franco’s Message of Heartbreak and Resilience

Art has a new home in Taormina: the...

Ulises Sánchez, his current level in Belgrano and...

Artistic perfumery, the majority of DS & Durga...

Justice ordered the National Government to stop withholding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy