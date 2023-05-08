Shallow, empty and digital: the political debate when everyone is “Hitler”

In 1990, the American lawyer and author Mike Godwin, user of Usenet discussion forums (still in the early days of the digitization of our society), observed a curious behavior.

The more extensive an online discussion becomes, regardless of the topic or scope of the disagreement, the higher the likelihood of arriving at a comparison with Adolf Hitler or the Nazis. The phenomenon was christened Godwin’s Law, or “the Law of Nazi Analogies.”

Last week, when describing the postponement of the vote on PL 2630/20, commonly known as the Fake News PL, federal deputy André Janones wrote on his Twitter account: “Between 1933 (when Hitler was appointed Chancellor) and 1939 (beginning of the Second War), there were thousands of opportunities to stop the German dictator and prevent the war, however, those who said they were in favor of democracy and peace, let ALL pass, because they underestimated Hitler’s power. This is exactly what will happen now if the Fake News PL is not approved! History will judge us!”

Regardless of the merits of the project, its vote or its impact on the dynamics of communication in the country, is this exactly what we are experiencing?

At the beginning of the year, after the Republic had survived a regrettable moment that tested the solidity of its institutions, President Lula announced federal intervention in public security in the Federal District, calling the demonstrators “fanatical Nazis”.

Godwin’s Law applies to Brazilian political discourse as a whole, and is not exclusive to one side of the spectrum.

In a post on Instagram on January 10, deputy Carlos Jordy, from the Liberal Party, wrote about the detained demonstrators: “In the middle of the 21st century, we are facing a Nazi-style concentration camp in Brazil.”

The radicalization of political discourse and the increasing applicability of Godwin’s Law is a symptom of the digitization of political discourse.

Today we debate as users of Reddit, Twitter, Facebook. Our debates are shallow because they don’t need to be deep. If the other side is the very personification of evil, is Hitler, what good is the nuance in the argument?

Thus, political communication in Brazil and in the world is increasingly concerned with its opponent. The political subject came to be defined by his opponent. If the other side is evil personified, being an opponent of evil means being for good. However, defining yourself by your opponent means that the debate is doomed to be critical, and no longer propositional.

Political scientists call this phenomenon “negative partisanship”, a theme deepened by Americans Alan Abramowitz and Steven Webster in articles on bipartisanship in the US.

Negative partisanship is the tendency for voters to form their political opinions primarily in opposition to the political party they reject. One of the causes of the deepening polarization (which has always existed in Brazil and in the world), negative partisanship is enhanced by the gradual digitization of political discourse.

Legend has it that the only way to boil a frog is to place it in a pot of water at room temperature, and very slowly, gradually increase the temperature. Social media and new technologies have slowly and gradually raised the temperature of our political discourse. It was so gradual that it’s hard to see its effect. When we touched, the water was already boiling.

Today it is difficult to differentiate our political debate from a thread of comments on a digital platform. Godwin’s Law rules, and we’re all the dumber for it.

Michael López Stewart is a partner at Arko Advice, a political consultancy in Brasilia.