Shallow Levée stages performance in Guangzhou 5 years after its last visit

After completing the tour in Taiwan Province of China, the band Shallow Levée is set to take their stage beyond Taiwan Province and embark on an Asian concert tour. Their first stop is Guangzhou.

It has been 5 years since their last performance here, and they are back again, bringing new works and more surprises. They are ready to deliver a healing night exclusively for their fans and themselves.

Shallow Levée sets sail like a “ship”

In 2018, Shallow Levée held the “If I Were a Ship” concert tour in Guangzhou. Despite having only four original songs of their own, they still managed to comfort the restless souls of the city. Without fancy stage costumes or extravagant lighting, Shallow Levée, dressed casually, sang the songs they and their fans love.

Netizens commented that the lead vocalist, Yiling, is gentle, cute, and cool. Following her voice, one feels like swaying on a ship lazily, experiencing a soothing atmosphere. It is through Shallow Levée’s music that they communicate with the fans’ hearts.

Time flies. During the past five years, Shallow Levée focused on their works and maintained their style while exploring new elements. With these comforting works, they started their tour in Taiwan Province of China. Every place they visited was filled with fans.

They said that although Taiwan Province is not big, it is not easy to travel all over it. They are extremely grateful to their loyal fans for accompanying them on numerous stages. Meeting new friends in different places and creating new miracles together deeply moved them.

The “ship” keeps sailing

The band consists of four members, and just like their music, they are calm, peaceful, introverted, and comforting. Although they are a rock band, they are different from what most people would expect from a normal rock band. They do not have temper tantrums or break things often. Their approach to handling things is always calm.

Among their original works, one of their favorites is “Yonghe”. In the music video, they sit on the floor, enjoying beer and snacks, creating a relaxed and casual atmosphere. Yes, that’s Shallow Levée’s daily life. Yiling says, “Running a band is like managing a marriage. It’s hard to break up.”

They love natural landscapes, so they often go hiking together to find inspiration while having fun. In their lyrics, the influence of nature can often be found. Listening to their comforting music, one might unconsciously feel a sense of relaxation.

In the future, they hope to explore more diverse styles in their music while staying true to their initial ideas through their music. They have always been open to cross-border collaborations and hope to achieve more breakthroughs through such experiences.

The “ship” arrives in Guangzhou

Just like most people, is there any problem that can’t be solved by having a hot pot meal together? Well, let’s have another one then! Shallow Levée loves delicious food too. Every time they visit different places, they are always attracted by the local cuisine. Once, on their stage in Chongqing City, they even sparked a debate about where the most authentic hot pot can be found, Chengdu City or Chongqing City in Sichuan Province.

Now that they are going to perform in Guangzhou, they care about the local delicacies undoubtedly. They still remember the rice noodle rolls they had at Dian Du De, saying that “The rice noodle roll is so delicious!” As they return to Guangzhou, they are curious about other great places to visit. We recommended the Canton Tower, and they immediately expressed their gratitude and added it to their agenda. This playful and adorable band, whose music has such a healing effect on people’s hearts, turns out to be easily healed by delicious food as well. On June 16th, Shallow Levée will perform at the Central Station of Guangzhou Yangcheng Creative Industry Park. Everyone is welcome to come and share the good food and fun things in Guangzhou with them!

Text | Cola Color

Figure | Provided by respondents

Translation | Lu Maolong