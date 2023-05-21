Home » Shaman speaks about lawsuit against his daughter’s mother
The singer reveals that he does not have a good relationship with the influencer, which ends up disturbing his relationship with his daughter.

Guys, do you remember that yesterday I told you that the mother of the singer’s daughter Shaman revealed that the rapper was suing him? Well, after the repercussion that this news had, the singer decided to expose his side of the story.

Through his stories, the rapper reveals why he filed a lawsuit against influencer Renata Gutierrez, stating that he was unable to visit his daughter informally.

“The visits to my daughter were scheduled informally, which was not working out. I filed a court order to regularize visits so that this is no longer word of mouth and I can have dates to see her the right way ”, began the singer.

Soon after, Xamã claims that he wants to resolve all pending issues with his ex in a judicial manner, since amicable/word of mouth was not working.

“I want to resolve all this, but from the legal point of view, because the way we had been trying before, it did not work out, so I left it with my lawyers so that they could adjust everything legally directly with her lawyers as well. I want to be able to build a relationship with my daughter, regardless of the type of relationship I have with her mother, ”she explained.

Finally, the rapper reveals that he does not have a good relationship with his ex, and claims that she does not give him freedom with the girl.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a good relationship with her, which doesn’t let me have access to my daughter if she’s not there. Neither I nor anyone else in the family can have access to the child without Renata present”, concluded the singer.

