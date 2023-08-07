Home » “Shameful media circus”, this is how the UCR described what happened with Prunotto at the door of the radical house
by admin
The radicalism of Córdoba unanimously considers that Prunotto must be expelledthis is confirmed in a statement released after the attempt to visit the elected lieutenant governor Miryam Prunotto on Monday morning to the party headquarters, the Radical house located at Av. San Juan at 200.

The radical leaders considered that the former mayor of Juárez Celman and, until now, affiliated to the party put on the stage a “shameful media circus”. Marcos Carasso, who was a candidate for vice governor of Luis Juez in the Together for Change formula, expressed in networks that what happened with Prunotto “perhaps because you do not frequent our Radical House, you are not aware of the opening hours, In any case, such a media circus is not surprising”.

In the afternoon, the voices of the centenary party released a harsh statement in which they “reject the shameful media circus” led by the Lieutenant Governor-elect through Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, Myrian Prunotto, this morning in front of the radical house”.

“The Córdoba UCR considers that the partisan Court of Conduct has all the duly substantiated background to act forcefully and disaffiliate Prunotto and to other leaders who followed his path”, he reports in one of his paragraphs.

The leader of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba will have before the court of conduct the possibility of giving her position when it is duly summoned, although, according to the letter “radicalism in its entirety and unanimously considers that Myrian Prunotto should be expelled from the Radical Civic Union ” said Marcos Carasso.

