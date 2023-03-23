In 2023, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Leslie Cheung’s death, Rongmen Inn will use “8 Alleys of Today’s Trends”, a new landmark that combines Shanghai-style culture and fashion vitality, to exhibit hundreds of songs and movies including classic works of Leslie Cheung’s acting career. , I hope to use time as the main line to comprehensively restore Leslie Cheung’s artistic achievements in music and movies from his entry into the industry in 1977 to his death in 2003, and to draw out the ups and downs of the entire Hong Kong pop culture through “Leslie Cheung”.

When we look back at the history of pop music in Hong Kong, “Leslie Cheung” must be a name that cannot be ignored. Since joining the “Asian Singing Contest” in 1977 and entered the show business circle, Leslie Cheung’s music works have influenced generations after generations. Many popular songs are still widely circulated. a worldwide honor. In addition to his identity as a singer and actor, he also dabbled in the artistic fields of music creation, director, recording and film production, leaving a strong mark on the history of Hong Kong’s pop culture.

The Leslie Cheung 20th Anniversary Exhibition·Shanghai Station has three characteristics.

1. The exhibition space is large, divided into multiple areas according to the timeline, and a human-shaped stand is set up for the audience to take pictures. The two-story exhibition area covers a total of 1,000 square meters.

2. There are a large number of exhibits. The previous exhibitions were limited by the size of the venue and could only show my brother’s achievements in music or movies. This time, my brother’s entire acting career will be comprehensively presented to the audience.

3. The exhibition time is long. The exhibition period not only covers the important anniversaries of the 20th anniversary, but also includes the Qingming and May Day holidays. The rest day reaches as many as 15 days, which allows the audience in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai to enjoy the exhibition more calmly.

The exhibition site will also set up a high-end Hi-Fi audio and high-definition video demonstration area, playing Leslie Cheung vinyl records and digital music as well as classic movie clips. All friends who love brother Leslie and Hong Kong pop music and movie lovers are welcome to visit.

Date: March 24 – May 3, 2023

Time: Monday to Sunday 10:00 — 21:00

Address: L2 & L3, Building 1, Lane 8, Jinchao, North Sichuan Road, Hongkou District, Shanghai (Exit 3, Sichuan North Road Station, Metro Line 10)

Participation method: make an appointment to visit

March 24 – May 3, 2023

Shanghai 2023 Leslie Cheung 20th Anniversary Exhibition

▼

Scan the QR code to make an appointment

Rongmen Inn

Rongmen Inn is the first website about Leslie Cheung in mainland China and one of the most influential Leslie Cheung fan groups. It was established in 2000 and organized fans to watch Leslie Cheung’s enthusiastic concerts in Shanghai, Nanjing, Hong Kong and other places. After 2003, Rongmen Hotel, as a non-profit public welfare organization, held more than 100 commemorative activities in Shanghai, such as movie screenings, music appreciation, tribute performances, theme exhibitions, etc., to showcase Leslie Cheung’s art in music and movies to the public Achievement.

With Shanghai as the center, Rongmen Inn supports Rongfan groups all over the country to hold commemorative activities. He has assisted in the re-screening of classic films such as 2005 “Different Space”, 2008 “Evil and West Poison Ultimate Edition”, 2011 “A Chinese Ghost Story”, 2016 “Fate”, 2017 “Unemployed”, 2018 “Days of Being Wild” and other classic films, and has been in the top ten for many times. The cities co-host simultaneous premieres. In 2018, Rongmen Hotel began to hold various high-quality commemorative activities in major cities across the country.