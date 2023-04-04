Shanghai Fashion Week in the eyes of industry insiders: 4 major industry trends from order restraint to international exchange recovery

Last year today, the city of Shanghai was closed, and the fashion industry suffered a severe blow, which also wiped out the Shanghai Fashion Week, which was gaining momentum. Brands have to adopt online releases or travel to surrounding cities. This emergency mode also greatly increases the cumbersome work of buyers. After experiencing the ill-fated 2022, as the first fashion event after the “full liberalization”, this year’s Shanghai Fashion Week has attracted widespread attention. People expect it to regain its former vitality, and hope to see the accumulation of various units that have been silent for a year at Fashion Week. This time, Hypebeast invited several industry insiders who played different roles in this fashion week, such as brand, buyer, Showroom, and public relations, to share the changes they observed.

More offline activities

Over the past three years, erratic policy changes have been the biggest limitation for offline events. Now, without the “shackles” of this body, the physical show and order fair can return at this fashion week, and the organizers also bring various creative fusion Pop-Up. “Brand preparation series, buyer making budget and itinerary, Showroom preparation and order meeting and other links are more clear and smoother,” XCOMMONS (which owns not SHOWROOM and buyer store brand XC273) has two perspectives of buyers and showrooms at the same time. Ying Zhang believes that the schedule of this fashion week is more “determined”.

Zemira, the founder of TUBE Showroom, also said that everyone is looking forward to more offline experience after the release, and it is obvious that brands are more active. “As one of the partners who accompany the growth of the brand, we have also seen the offline space. The importance of design expression and dissemination in Therefore, this TUBE Showroom project has been upgraded to a designer brand new retail experimental space called “DIA UNDERGROUND”. Flash stores provide space.

LABELHOOD, as the earliest platform for local designers to integrate multiple roles, should have a say in this aspect. This time, it has created a whole fashion district on the Bund, which condenses the show, Showroom, art gallery and forum. During the fashion week, there has been a high flow of people, which reminds people of the situation before the epidemic. Tasha, the founder of LABELHOOD, told us that every participant she observed was struggling to return to the best state. From the show platform, to the designers, and the Supporting department, they are very “volume”, as if they want to recover the lost year.

Buyers are more optimistic but still cautious

Back to the product link, the order fair may be the most important end of the fashion week in reality. Zemira revealed to Hypebeast that the transaction volume of TUBE Showroom this season is better than that of SS23, but the overall recovery may take some time. In fact, from the perspective of retail feedback, it has been in a relatively positive state since January this year, and at the same time, many cooperative stores have also begun to have replenishment needs. “Because of the special situation last year, everyone’s expectations for autumn and winter are generally positive. Last season’s purchases at stores were relatively conservative, and this season’s inquiries about new brands have increased.”

Shi Mo, one of the designers of the brand STAFFONLY who has cooperated with TUBE Showroom for many years, also found that buyers’ willingness and mentality to choose goods are “more positive and diverse”. “We think this can also reflect the needs of customers to a certain extent. Warm up slowly.”

Ying Zhang also felt the enthusiasm and focus of the buyers at this not SHOWROOM order meeting, but she also said that compared with the market outbreak after the first epidemic, the enthusiasm this time is “restraint and rational”. Buyers are more aware of the brands and products they need. Buyers have become relatively cautious in their selection of goods, and will be more inclined to those brands that can cooperate deeply and respond quickly.

“We are optimistic but cautious about AW23.” Jillian Xin, Buyer Director of LABELHOOD, shared the logic behind this selection model from the perspective of “buyer”. “We hope to integrate our budget into fewer brands and collaborate with them in more meaningful ways, such as through special capsule collections.”

As a symbiotic relationship, buyers and brands often influence each other. The cautious attitude of buyers in the past few seasons has also caused designers to favor conservative designs and basic categories such as Tee and sweater, and this influence has continued into this season. “I feel that everyone will be more inclined to practical styles in the selection of goods this time,” Danxia Liu, one of the designers of DANSHAN, revealed in an interview with us. “It may also be because this season, we have a lot of hoodies and sweaters. type of style.”

However, this trend also leads to the lack of new ideas in the products of some brands. Jillian Xin said that according to her observation, most designers are now turning to more commercial items, and they are not willing to take risks this season. It is more important than ever to stay innovative in our vision to differentiate ourselves.”

Regarding this point, Mei, the person in charge of XC273’s procurement department, also believes that nowadays, the competition in buyer stores is becoming more and more fierce, and “brand differentiation” is the point that everyone wants to break through most, while product personality is the part they are very concerned about. It is hoped that in the next few seasons, the virtuous cycle of “selection criteria-design trends” of innovation tendencies can slowly resume.

New brands get more opportunities

In the past few seasons, online selection has been causing buyers to complain. Mei said that after selecting products online for a few seasons, she felt that the efficiency was much higher after returning to offline. “Brands have also taken care of it and prepared a lot of online and offline information for different stores.”

Another disadvantage brought about by online shopping is that buyers often choose familiar brands conservatively because they cannot touch the actual fabrics and feel the mutual matching between styles, which has also led to the launch of new brands in recent years. at a certain disadvantage. Regarding this point, Ying Zhang explained to us, “Online ordering brings uncertainty to the market. At this time, buyers will embrace mature brands more and ensure the fundamentals.”

Nowadays, with the gradual recovery of the offline product selection mechanism, holding physical order fairs is an opportunity for new brands or brands that do not have a large SKU. Buyers can also be more independent and have the opportunity to formulate their own product portfolio and establish their own style of product selection. Mei found that many new brands appeared in this season’s order fair, including more lifestyle and household brands. Zemira also said that among the 59 brands displayed in the TUBE Showroom this season, there are 7 lifestyle brands.

Including Hypebeast’s Showroom platform Hyperroom, this time it will continue to focus on niche but noteworthy emerging brands, such as the new brands P.ANDRADE and PIET from Brazil, as well as lifestyle brands such as the outdoor brand Helinox and the bag brand RAMIDUS to show.

In addition, “Chinese aesthetics” may be one of the most mentioned words in this fashion week. Zemira said that this TUBE Showroom has absorbed some brands with more unique Chinese aesthetics, including fabric qorn, a ready-to-wear brand that uses humorous design language and combines contemporary aesthetics to find Chinese characteristic culture.

Industry exchanges are recovering

In addition to the most basic display function, shows and order fairs are also places for industry exchanges. Respondents unanimously mentioned the importance of “face-to-face communication”. For fashion, community connection is particularly important. Congya, founder of CyPRESS, a fashion public relations company, said that communicating face-to-face with people from various industries about the new dynamics and new looks of each brand can witness everyone’s love and joy for fashion. “This kind of excitement cannot be empathized when watching Lookbook through a screen.” Shi Mo, as a brand, also hopes that the audience can feel the intentions of STAFFONLY in the specially prepared Showroom installation and the interactive experience of the show.

Face-to-face industry exchanges naturally also include international exchanges. Many foreign brands, buyers, and Showrooms also came to Shanghai this time. They reunited again after three years, and the instant high enthusiasm in the city swept away the past downturn. This fashion week, CyPRESS hosted a total of 8 brands’ fashion activities, including 5 forms of Fashion Runway, Presentation, Press day, Pop-Up and space exhibition. “I feel that foreign brands have begun to pay more attention to the development of the Chinese market this year, and they have also begun to try to do diversified landing activities in China,” Congya specifically mentioned Kvadrat/Raf Simons’ first Pop-Up in Shanghai and the Paris The space “Fanwu” presented by Communs in China after 5 years of development.

Those who took advantage of this opportunity to come to Shanghai also included the Taiwanese designer brand Professor. E. However, Professor.E did not join the official schedule of Shanghai Fashion Week, but chose to open Pop-Up in a quiet bungalow. “As a first-tier city in Shanghai, we naturally hope to use its information circulation rate, population base, geographical location and many other advantages to create a communication opportunity for known fans and potential colleagues,” said the director Ken Rao. Space requirements for industrial diversity.

If there is “bringing in”, there will naturally be “going out”. Many Chinese designer brands with overseas background have also shown signs of returning to international fashion weeks, but the interviewees said in unison, “I don’t think this is a loss.” Ying Zhang believes that this is just a stage for the brand to expand its brand image and output ideas while taking root in the market.

According to Jillian Xin’s observation, the vast majority of Chinese designers still choose to show during Shanghai Fashion Week, “I think most Chinese designers are still more optimistic about the domestic market than the international market.” Congya, who holds the same view, hopes to return to Brands operating in a familiar environment (foreign fashion weeks) are actually a small number of brave ones. “I think the Chinese market and audience are so big that foreign environments and markets can never be replaced.”

This TUBE Showroom includes many brands that have participated in international fashion weeks and rushed back to participate in domestic orders, such as PH5 that released new series at New York Fashion Week, MARRKNULL at London Fashion Week, SHUTING QIU at Milan Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week. Zhou’s CHENPENG, CALVINLUO, and CAROLINE HÚ.

As the brand STAFFONLY that is still staying in Shanghai Fashion Week this time, Shi Mo said that he has actually kept an open mind and looks forward to a suitable opportunity in the future to release new series at the London Fashion Week at the same time, but mainly based on narrative and specific forms. judge. “For now, Shanghai Fashion Week provides a very interesting and open release space, which can bring us a lot of possibilities.”

After almost a full year of suspension in 2022, this fashion week is showing signs of recovery. Obviously, after the full liberalization, it will have a positive impact on Shanghai Fashion Week and even the entire fashion industry. However, in a broader market, each unit is naturally facing more intense competition and challenges.