Shanghai Film Festival Direct | AI technology lowers the threshold for short film shooting?The judges of the Golden Goblet Award do not agree with the _creation_unit_competition

Shanghai Film Festival Direct | AI technology lowers the threshold for short film shooting?Golden Goblet judges disagree

This morning, the jury meeting for the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Awards was held. The judges of the main competition unit, cartoon unit and short film unit of the Golden Goblet Award appeared. At the meeting, the judges said that it is very important for works to touch people with emotion. At the same time, the judges of the short film unit inevitably talked about the impact of AI technology on short film shooting. They expressed that they hope to see unimaginable surprises at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

12 works were shortlisted for the main competition unit of the Golden Goblet Award

Covering family ethics, crime films, etc.

This time, a total of 12 outstanding works were shortlisted for the main competition unit of the Golden Goblet Awards, covering family ethics films, crime films, romance films, youth films and other genres.

The chairman of the “main competition unit” is Polish director, screenwriter and producer Jerzy Skolimowski,Committee members include Nandita Das (Indian director, actor), Garin Nugroho (Indonesian director, screenwriter, producer), Lutz Reitemeier (Germany) Director of Photography), Song Jia (Chinese actor), Wen Yan (Chinese director, screenwriter, producer), Zhang Lu (Chinese director, screenwriter).

As a female director who has attracted much attention in recent years, Wen Yan is a frequent visitor to major film festivals. When it comes to the selection criteria for the Golden Goblet Awards, Wen Yan values ​​”artistic quality” the most. “We will look for the film’s unique narrative language and moving stories. , moving characters.”

Director and screenwriter Zhang Lu pays attention to the presentation of the film space, but pays more attention to the appeal of the film. “The space is right, the people are right, and the emotions flowing are also right, but the most important thing is whether it can move me.”

Landita Das, a director and actor from India, came to Asia as a judge for the first time. She thought: “Movies are the projection of real life, and their true meaning is common. We can fully express our personal opinions in the selection process. In the end, Agreed.”

Indonesian director, screenwriter, and producer Galin Nugro is good at shooting traditional cultural themes. In his view, movies are a kind of dialogue, presenting what happened in the world and sharing it with everyone.

AI technology lowers the threshold for short film shooting?

In fact, only the short film can show the original intention, original force and imagination of the creator

In addition, a total of 19 films were shortlisted for the Golden Goblet Awards short film section of this year’s film festival, including live-action short films and animated short films.

Jiao Xiongping, who serves as the chairman of the jury of the short film section of the Golden Goblet Awards of this year's film festival, has been committed to promoting Chinese films for many years and fully supporting young film creators. Jiao Xiongping said that for a real creator, when he shoots short films and his first debut, he can see some direction and future potential of this person's creation. Short films do not have so many commercial elements and interference from the market environment, and the potential and creative direction are unlimited. The 19 short films shortlisted this time are full of expectations just by looking at the introduction, which contains various imaginations and diverse cultures from different regions. She hopes to discover a refreshing film direction here. In the Internet age, with the continuous development of AI technology, the threshold for short film shooting has also begun to lower, and more people can participate in film creation, but Jiao Xiongping still insists: "Short films can see the creator's original intention, original force, imagination, and students' creation It can bring unimaginable surprises, and I hope to see such surprises at the Shanghai International Film Festival." Zhang Dalei, a young Chinese director and screenwriter, also believes that whether it is a feature film or a short film, it is only the form and the way of communication that are different, and the creation and shooting are the same. The most important thing is to look at the original intention of creation." Yangtze Evening News/Ziniu News reporter Kong Xiaoping Proofreading Tao Shangong

