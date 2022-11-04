On November 3, Shanghai Longhua Club, a new business located in the Longhua area of ​​Xuhui, held a brand press conference with “Longhua Club Night”. The micro-movie “Longhua Club Peach Blossom” created by the project team and the original theme song of the same name also premiered on the same day. release. And on the same day, it was launched simultaneously on the official video account, Douyin, Netease Cloud, and QQ Music.





Tracing back to the origin of culture and inheriting the local spirit

Different from the traditional press conference that only focuses on the event process, the “Longhua Night” is very impressive.

Relying on a truss, the Longhuahui ink scroll stretches out at the main entrance. The red carpet in front of the scroll extends to the infield. On the one hand, it provides guests with a ceremonial check-in and interactive experience, on the other hand, it breaks the traditional indoor runway. The space boundaries of the models, the models step by step, confidently interpret the open and free modern sense of modernity, bringing guests a fashion event with a strong sense of collision.





The giant peach blossom hanging in the first stop of the infield is matched with the background of red rocks, green mountains, blue sea, purple air and blue sky extracted from the colors of Chinese mountains and rivers. It is about 5 meters in length and width. It was created by the Longhuahui project team and the artist studio . The creative team repeatedly discussed in the process of drawing and material selection, and combined traditional intangible cultural heritage metalworking cold forging techniques with modern giant artwork casting techniques, and finally made it by hand. This peach blossom with vigorous vitality, traces its origins to the past and looks forward to the future, is the visual focus of the meeting of ancient and modern.





The time corridor inside the venue displays the landmark events in the Longhua area from the 1930s to the present, as well as major historical events at the national level that occurred during the same period, vividly demonstrating the origin and future-oriented steps of the Longhua Conference.





In addition, the unique architectural design feature of Shanghai Longhua Club – “double eaves and sloping roof” has also been restored to the event site. Daiwa’s heavy eaves are like flying wings, elegant and delicate. This unique roof façade design is a unique detail of Longhua Club that pays tribute to Longhua Tower in terms of architectural structure.





Non-standard commercial creations imagine the future of the block

With the official opening of the brand conference, the collision and fusion of traditional Chinese musical instruments and Western rock electronic music ignited the scene of the conference, and also laid the keynote of the stage speech. At the beginning of the press conference, Mr. Yao Haibo, the chief partner of SCPG Shanghai City Company, took the stage and delivered a speech, explaining the historical origin, attitude positioning, business logic and future prospects of the Longhua Club to the guests present.





Mr. Yao Haibo, Chief Partner of SCPG Shanghai City Company

Longhua Club is located at the core of the Longhua Plate in Xuhui District, Shanghai. It is adjacent to Longhua Temple, a thousand-year-old ancient temple in the west, and Xuhui Riverside, the world‘s outstanding waterfront, in the east. The commercial building area is about 88,000 square meters. The project is jointly invested by Vanke, SCPG Shanghai, West Bank, and Jinhe. Among them, Vanke leads the development and construction, while SCPG Shanghai is responsible for commercial management and operation. It is also the first block-type shopping center in the SCPG Shanghai system.





Starting from the creation of non-standard commerce, the spatial layout of Shanghai Longhua Club takes the Longhua Tower as the core and is in an axial and radial shape. The double eaves and sloping roof and the glass stone façade combine traditional architectural forms with modern design techniques, forming a collision of ancient and modern, alleys staggered. Characteristic open block. It is worth noting that Longhua Club has a rare single-family commercial space in downtown Shanghai. With its large-scale complex field and excellent display surface, it gives the brand side infinite imagination and space to play.





With the positioning of “viewing this new life and thinking about the future”, Shanghai Longhua Club is committed to developing new business experiences while inheriting the cultural accumulation of thousands of years. Different from the conventional business ideas such as traditional business division, floor theme and main store, Shanghai Longhua will combine rational needs and emotional pursuit of two major life demand drivers to establish a “business logic of left and right thinking”, which has a great impact on the space scene of shopping malls. and branding content. In addition, under the strategy of escaping the framework and breaking through traditional business operations, Shanghai Longhua Club intends to create a business that “sees the sky”. Through abundant public spaces and flexible outdoor scenes, consumers can roam with the desire for exploration and curiosity, and create a consumption experience with brands that are both “fun” and “attitude”.





The most special thing about the project is that Longhua Club has created an unprecedented platform for ideas – Create with CHINA. The platform is a three-story commercial building located at the main entrance on the ground. Here, we will introduce characteristic brands and activities inspired by traditional Chinese culture, without setting boundaries and maintaining curiosity. In the future, with the concept of “Create with…”, the Wonderful Thinking Platform will co-create imagination with different brands, institutions, individuals, events, etc., and generate new spaces and contents.





Cross-border audio-visual creation unveils commercial power

On the day of the press conference, the micro-movie “Peach Blossom of Longhua Club” shot by the director of Shanghai Longhua Club officially premiered, which received great response and praise. The film tells a series of events in which a female pilot of the Republic of China led a teenager to explore the future together. During the journey, the teenager experienced the surprising changes brought by the changes of the times and commercial development to people’s daily life, and also buried hope in his heart. The seeds, determined to pass on the spirit of helping a better life.





The peach blossom culture is one of the important cultures in Longhua area. In the film, the peach blossom brooch is used as a clue throughout, and at the same time, elements such as airplanes, temple fairs, and Longhua Tower are used to truly restore the spirit of freedom and innovation that has been passed down from generation to generation in the land of Longhua. Through the five-minute lens language, the film not only conveys the heavy sense of history and culture, but also shows the new business experience of Longhua Club, which is a new contemporary form, keeping pace with the times. The original theme song of the same name “Longhua Meeting Peach Blossoms”, which was released together with the microfilm, was inspired by the folk memory of “March 3, Longhua Seeing Peach Blossoms”, combining the traditional Chinese folk music instruments such as guzheng, pipa and popular electronic music elements. The combination of creation shows the beautiful meaning that Longhua will have infinite vitality while inheriting the classics, and will become an important part of people’s daily life.





Looking back at the past and looking at the future, Shanghai Longhua Club not only shoulders the important task of leading the revival of the Xuhui District in Shanghai and assisting the urban renewal of the sector, but also opens up a new trend of local business in the integration and innovation of culture and commerce. At present, the project has officially launched brand cooperation,Expected to officially open in 2023。



