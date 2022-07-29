Original title: Shanghai Summer Music Festival held 13 consecutive sessions of love and music is the happiness of the city

The opening ceremony of MISA chose “lighting on” (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CCTV)

CNR Shanghai, July 28 news (Reporter Zhou Honglin Fuyu) “The 13th Shanghai Summer Music Season – Shanghai Pharmaceutical Achievements a Beautiful Beginning” (MISA for short) is underway. The opening ceremony chose the simplest “bright”. light” action. “This year has encountered too many twists and turns, but the music festival insists on holding it. I think it is a belief of us and the people of Shanghai.” said Zhou Ping, head of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Now MISA has entered the final climax stage: at the concert of “Night of Faith and Friendship – Zhang Jiemin, Hehui and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra”, the two heavyweight opera singers have cherished each other for more than 20 years, making the audience resound like thunder again and again. Applause; in the next “Shanghai Medicine Night – 2022 Shanghai Summer Music Festival Closing Concert”, the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra will complete the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains” jointly commissioned by 23 ensembles of the China Music Association Symphony Orchestra Alliance. The world premiere, the national tour of this monumental production, started from Shanghai.

Zhang Jiemin and Hehui collaborated again after more than 20 years, and MISA staged an opera night (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CCTV)

It is not easy to do this at a time when the epidemic is disrupting from time to time. Zhou Ping said in an interview at the opening: “It is said that there are twists and turns, and this year MISA can be regarded as a ‘folder’.” Indeed, in order to perform smoothly, the soprano singer He Hui flew back to Shanghai from Europe more than a month earlier.” Waiting for the venue”; all the performances have experienced the repetition of whether or not the audience can enter the scene: the audience could not enter the audience at the opening on the 20th, and the audience was approved to enter the audience on the 21st. That night, the staff of the orchestra ticket center urgently refunded all the tickets that had just completed. The audience called to inform that on the 22nd, the “post-00” conductor Jin Yukuang’s performance finally had the first audience.

It is not easy to do this at a time when the epidemic is disrupting from time to time. Zhou Ping said in an interview at the opening: "It is said that there are twists and turns, and this year MISA can be regarded as a 'folder'." Indeed, in order to perform smoothly, the soprano singer He Hui flew back to Shanghai from Europe more than a month earlier." Waiting for the venue"; all the performances have experienced the repetition of whether or not the audience can enter the scene: the audience could not enter the audience at the opening on the 20th, and the audience was approved to enter the audience on the 21st. That night, the staff of the orchestra ticket center urgently refunded all the tickets that had just completed. The audience called to inform that on the 22nd, the "post-00" conductor Jin Yukuang's performance finally had the first audience.

"Several of our major concerts have chosen the more troublesome 'blank live broadcast'. It is a real-time performance, not a recorded broadcast, just so that once it is approved to go offline, it can quickly enter the audience," Zhou Ping said, "MISA is 13 years old. Now, in a season like summer, bringing music to Shanghai citizens has become a tacit understanding between us and the citizens." In fact, many citizens and music fans also cherish this opportunity. Even if they encounter the toss of ticket purchase-cancellation-refund-repurchase, even if the occupancy rate is limited to 50%, they are still the first after learning that they can enter the venue. Time for a concert. "Because music is meant to heal people's hearts." Huang Qi, a courier brother who works in China Post EMS, told reporters. Xu Zhaolan, who works for the Fusan Residential Committee in Huangpu District, said proudly: "We are very close to the Symphony Orchestra, and we are all on the road to Fuxing with cultural heritage." She revealed that in the communities she serves, "such as Garden Apartment, Chongqing The apartments are all old houses from the 1920s. During the epidemic, many old Kehlers played the saxophone, played the piano, and sang bel canto in the community." "Now we can go to the concert to listen to the concert, and everyone is very happy." "I have traveled to many cities. We Shanghai citizens' love for music and pursuit of a happy life and a quality life are very impressive to me. This city has a gene of yearning for a better life." In explaining this year's When it comes to continuing to support MISA, Zhao Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group and Vice President of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, said, "When the city is affected by the epidemic, we really need to use a medium to arouse everyone's yearning for a better life, and MISA is this Very good media. During the epidemic, we Shanghai Pharmaceuticals made some contributions to the safe operation of the entire city. Medicine serves the physical health of human beings, and music serves the spiritual health of everyone. Therefore, we support MISA again. It's not just an honor, it's a responsibility."

Zhao Yong said that Shanghai Pharmaceuticals firmly supports MISA (Photo courtesy of the interviewee issued by CNR)

