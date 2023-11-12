Shanghai Yue Opera Theater Brings Youthful Voice to Jinyang School District

Classical Yue Opera Comes to Life at Shanghai Jianping Experimental Middle School

Yesterday, the students of Shanghai Jianping Experimental Middle School had a special treat as young actors from the Shanghai Yue Opera Theater performed their “hot” songs from TV variety shows. The traditional Yue rhyme was re-arranged with new lyrics and was warmly welcomed by the students, showcasing the youthful voice of Yue Opera.

Unlike traditional excerpts, this campus program was carefully curated. The young actors brought fresh new performances to the school. Zhao Xinyu, a Huadan from the Yuan School, gained attention in Zhejiang Satellite TV’s “The Voice of China·Yue Opera Special Season” competition with her song “The Hairpin-Headed Phoenix·Heartbreaker”. Sylvia Chang, a young veteran actor, also mesmerized the audience with her rendition of “Jiangnan Jiangnan”. Two other young actors, Dong Xinxin and Yang Yun’er, captivated the students with their portrayal of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai from “Butterfly Lovers”.

The energy in the room was palpable as the students joined in the performance, demonstrating their familiarity and appreciation for the art form. Principal Wei Lan, a close friend of opera, praised the students’ creativity and vitality, emphasizing the importance of preserving and passing down the tradition of Yue Opera.

After the performance, a “Yue in Jinyang Yue – The Better” home-school-club co-construction agreement was signed by Wu Wei, Secretary of the Party Branch and Dean of the Shanghai Yue Opera Theatre, Zhang Shiwei, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Office Director of Jinyang Xincun Street, and Wei Lan, Principal of Shanghai Jianping Experimental Middle School. This agreement solidifies the commitment to fostering the development of traditional Yue Opera in the community.

This event is part of a larger effort to promote and preserve traditional culture in the community. The Shanghai Yue Opera Theater, in partnership with Jinyang Xincun Street and Jianping Experimental Middle School, is set to carry out a series of co-construction activities in business districts, campuses, and communities. This collaboration aims to bring joy to the general public, tourists, and theater fans by showcasing the beauty and creativity of Yue Opera.

The performance at Shanghai Jianping Experimental Middle School demonstrates the art form’s ability to resonate with young audiences and the commitment to preserving and promoting traditional culture in the modern era.

