Shanghai Zhenru Universal City MAX: A New Landmark for Northwest Shanghai

A major shakeup is set to hit Shanghai’s northwest district as Putuo Zhenru, one of the four major cities in Shanghai, prepares to welcome the opening of a new 320,000 square meter shopping mall. Known as Shanghai Zhenru Universal City MAX and slated to open on December 22, this new retail center is expected to draw huge crowds and elevate the area as a bustling sub-center.

The new mall, which will be the largest building in Shanghai this year, is a hotly anticipated addition to the Putuo district. With over 300 registered brands, including a plethora of first stores nationwide and in Shanghai, the vibrant retail space promises to become a must-visit destination. Major brands like Hermes, Snow Peak, and Prada have already announced their debut at the shopping center, with several more eagerly awaited announcements in the pipeline.

Apart from the impressive array of retail stores, the mall will also boast a wide range of dining options, with over 100 gourmet food brands set to tantalize the taste buds of visitors. From a luxurious banquet restaurant to high-end Chinese pubs and a diverse range of international cuisines, the food offerings in the mall promise to be a culinary delight.

The mall is also set to feature a massive urban green corridor named “Haina Park,” covering an area of approximately 43,000 square meters and offering various pop-up events and markets. Additionally, the mall will house a 3000㎡ seafood-themed dining area “Tongchuan Yule.” situated on the B1 and B2 floors underground, offering over 30 food brands and emphasizing seafood and night snack food stalls.

In addition to the exciting dining options, the mall will offer a wide range of retail experiences, including clothing, accessories, beauty, and sports brands, among numerous others. With overseas and niche brands taking up residency, visitors can expect an unrivaled shopping experience.

With seamless connectivity to the Zhenru Station of Metro Lines 11 and 14, the shopping mall is poised to become a new landmark in the bustling northwest district of Shanghai. It is expected to draw not only residents of Putuo but also visitors from across the city.

The opening of Shanghai Zhenru Universal City MAX is eagerly awaited, and the expectations are high for this ambitious retail project. As the countdown begins to the grand opening, excitement is building, and the mall is sure to become a thriving hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment in the heart of northwest Shanghai.

Share this: Facebook

X

