Shannen Doherty’s New Podcast “Let’s Be Clear” Embraces Life Amid Battle with Cancer

Shannen Doherty to debut new podcast on iHeartRadio, despite living with cancer

Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” is not letting her battle with cancer stop her from pursuing her passions. The 52-year-old actress has announced that she will be debuting a new podcast on iHeartRadio titled “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.”

In an interview with People magazine, Doherty revealed that the podcast will cover various aspects of her life, including her experience living with cancer. She plans to explore the different stages of the disease and topics such as losing her hair and how to be authentic in the face of such challenges.

Doherty first revealed her battle with breast cancer in 2015, and after the disease went into remission, it returned in 2020 and had spread to her brain and bones. Despite this, she remains determined and optimistic, stating, “I’m not done living. I’m not done loving. I’m not done creating. I’m not done hoping to change things for the better.”

The actress also shared that working on the podcast has been a source of upliftment for her, giving her energy and happiness. She will also delve into her career, including her experiences working with Michael Landon on “Little House on the Prairie” and during the “90210 days.”

“Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” is set to be released on Wednesday, December 6, and promises to be an inspiring and insightful look into the actress’s life and journey.