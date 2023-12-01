Home » Shannen Doherty’s New Podcast “Let’s Be Clear” Embraces Life Amid Battle with Cancer
Entertainment

Shannen Doherty’s New Podcast “Let’s Be Clear” Embraces Life Amid Battle with Cancer

by admin
Shannen Doherty’s New Podcast “Let’s Be Clear” Embraces Life Amid Battle with Cancer

Shannen Doherty to debut new podcast on iHeartRadio, despite living with cancer

Shannen Doherty, best known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” is not letting her battle with cancer stop her from pursuing her passions. The 52-year-old actress has announced that she will be debuting a new podcast on iHeartRadio titled “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.”

In an interview with People magazine, Doherty revealed that the podcast will cover various aspects of her life, including her experience living with cancer. She plans to explore the different stages of the disease and topics such as losing her hair and how to be authentic in the face of such challenges.

Doherty first revealed her battle with breast cancer in 2015, and after the disease went into remission, it returned in 2020 and had spread to her brain and bones. Despite this, she remains determined and optimistic, stating, “I’m not done living. I’m not done loving. I’m not done creating. I’m not done hoping to change things for the better.”

The actress also shared that working on the podcast has been a source of upliftment for her, giving her energy and happiness. She will also delve into her career, including her experiences working with Michael Landon on “Little House on the Prairie” and during the “90210 days.”

“Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” is set to be released on Wednesday, December 6, and promises to be an inspiring and insightful look into the actress’s life and journey.

You may also like

Britney Spears: Fans Express Concern Over Disturbing Video

The Future of Micro-Short Dramas: Producing High-Quality Content...

The enigmatic case of the German patient who...

Exploring Self-Transformation Through ‘Explosive Makeovers’: The Rise of...

there is anger with the new players

Gal Gadot Welcomes Fourth Daughter and Shares Heartwarming...

Grammy Trumpet Superstar Chris Botti Leads All-Star Orchestra...

Banfield beats Atlético Tucumán 1 to 0

Córdoba: businesses and small industries will be able...

Celebrity Couple Elizabeth Gutierrez and William Levy Celebrate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy