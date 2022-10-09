The short video series “Always Come to Shanxi” produced by the Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism will be updated on major platforms from October 3rd. The short film has changed the traditional promotional film mode, combined with the new form of short video, and set up interesting scenes, mainly to show the local characteristics of Shanxi, and to spread the local characteristics and humanistic feelings of Shanxi. Once released, it was praised by mainstream media such as Shanxi Daily, Morning Post Literature and Art, and Phoenix.com. Up to now, the short film has been updated for three episodes. The video has been played over 10 million times, the number of topic readings has exceeded 100 million, and it has won dozens of hot lists on the platform.

Artists from Shanxi collectively recommend their hometown Wang Ziyi and Zhao Xiaohui to call you a guest in Shanxi

On the eve of the launch of the short film, a new generation of Shanxi youth representatives, dozens of outstanding Shanxi artists Cheng Taishen, Gao Ziqi, He Gang, BOYStory He Xinlong, Wang Chengsi, Wang Ziyi, Xing Jiadong, Yao Bonan, Zhao Wenhao, Zhao Xiaohui, etc. posted on Weibo to help Shanxi Cultural Tourism. He shouted “Always come to Shanxi” and recommended his hometown. Among them, Zhao Xiaohui, Anli Shanxi Pasta, and Wang Ziyi said that they missed Shanxi’s 0.5 times slower life. Yao Bonan introduced the intangible cultural heritage culture of his hometown. With the support of many artists, Shanxi has gained a lot of discussion in the circle, and the characteristics of food and slow life have been loved by many netizens. Said that “there is a chance to go to Shanxi for a stroll” and “eat a bowl of noodles in person”.

Eight themes multi-dimensionally show Shanxi’s strong life spirit and awaken the sense of local belonging

Among the short films that have been launched, the 2-minute video is unforgettable. In the short film “Urban Slow Life”, the fast-paced daily life of a “worker” is shown in the first few seconds. After receiving a call from “General Manager Jin”, he came to Datong, Shanxi. Although my own fast rhythm is still the same, because I heard the Shanxi dialect “don’t worry, slow down” a little bit awakened the breath of life; there was a reversal of “small eggs” at the end, and the interesting design aroused the people of Shanxi The sense of belonging and identity to the countryside also shows the positive and trendy side of Shanxi Cultural Tourism to the outside world. In addition, two short films including “Chaplin’s Tour of Shanxi” and “Shanxi Food” were also launched in the chapter of “Slow Urban Life”. Whether it is Chaplin’s world being lit up one by one, or Shanxi delicacies being brought to the table one by one , all people see the multi-faceted Shanxi, breaking the inherent impression of Shanxi.

It is reported that the short video series of “Always come to Shanxi” is divided into eight themes, covering urban slow life, rural fireworks, self-driving tour, cultural relics, intangible cultural heritage walk, health care and deep breathing, ancient buildings and mountains and rivers watch. From the city to the countryside, from the relics of ancient buildings to the modern life, it fully shows the current landscape of Shanxi’s cultural tourism. At present, this series of short videos are being launched on major platforms one after another, looking forward to more unknown and treasured sides of Shanxi!

