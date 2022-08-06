Home Entertainment Shaoyang Musicians Association Emerging Music Group Working Committee Established Famous Singer Lu Ping Was Appointed as Secretary-General-China Entertainment Network
Shaoyang Musicians Association Emerging Music Group Working Committee was established Famous singer Lu Ping was appointed as secretary general

On the morning of August 5th, the inaugural meeting of the Emerging Music Group Working Committee of the Shaoyang Musicians Association was held. The conference reviewed and approved the “Articles of the Shaoyang Music Association Emerging Music Group Working Committee” and “Shaoyang City Music Association Emerging Music Group Working Committee Membership Performance Work Rules”, etc. Zhong Dingtao was appointed as the director of the first committee, Luo Li as the executive deputy director, Xiao Tisong, Zheng Yifei, Ning Wenjing, Yao Wenjing, Ding Fang, Shi Huineng, Li Junfan, Jin Shengping, Tang Chengyuan, Sun Haijun, Fu Shujian, Liu Pengzhi are the deputy directors, Lu Ping is the secretary general, Yin Huan and Sun Yixin are the deputy secretary generals. At the same time, Liu Chuxiong and Wang Xing were hired as committee consultants, and Chen Lu and Wang Bei as art directors.

Among them, singer Lu Ping has created many excellent works such as “Home in Shaoyang”, “Never Let Go”, and “Unexpected Encounter”. Among them, there are songs that have won the reputation of the top ten albums of Kugou Music of the year, and the singles with more than 100 million views on Douyin. Large-scale brand activities such as the Prosperous China Singing Competition and the Xiaoxiang Golden Autumn Mass Performance have attracted a large number of musicians, musicians and music lovers to participate.

The participants unanimously expressed that they should take the development of Shaoyang’s emerging music groups as an opportunity, unite as one, work hard to develop, strive to improve the work of the Shaoyang Music Association to a new level, and continue to write a new chapter in the socialist music cause.

